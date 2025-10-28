Innovation, quality, and efficiency exemplify pavilions at Automechanika Shanghai 2025

Next months Automechanika Shanghai will converge 15 pavilions representing overseas countries and regions, alongside four domestic clusters. The pavilions are unified by national or regional identity, highlighting the unique advantages of their locations in terms of manufacturing capabilities and the deployment and adoption of new mobility. Exhibitors in dedicated areas will cover various sectors of the supply chain across Halls 1.1 2.1, 5.1, 6.1 and 2.2 of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

Ms Fiona Chiew, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd said: Automechanika Shanghais global perspective, focus on emerging trends, and wide range of exhibits are key factors attracting international participants. This year, we are gearing up for the largest show to date, featuring over 7,000 exhibitors from 43 countries and regions, along with visitors from 180 countries and regions, of which the latter is based on last years results. This internationalism enriches experiences and objectives in marketing, trade, information exchange and education, enhancing the fairs relevance and impact in the automotive industry.

Over 350 exhibitors housed in 15 overseas country and region pavilions

This year, Automechanika Shanghai has garnered strong interest from pavilion organisers, many of whom are requesting additional space for their exhibitors. Currently, the overall area occupied by overseas country and region pavilions has grown nearly 20 percent compared to last year, with representation from Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Taiwan, Tkiye, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

The German pavilion will feature 25 exhibitors covering parts and components, electronics, diagnostics and repair, and accessories. For instance, Nidec GPM will feature their line of electric oil and water pumps for voltage range of 12 to 48. SEG Automotive, originating from the German Bosch Group, offers starter and generator technology and services. Other exhibitors include Autotestgere Leitenberger, Batemo, Novonol Gmbh and Profi-Tech.

The likes of Corim, Experica, FRA-BER, GART and Mego Srl will form the Italian pavilion with sustainable components, spare parts, industrial cleaning solutions, high-performance automotive parts and equipment, and precision metal components respectfully.

Elsewhere, Autotop Co Ltd, C&Lube Co Ltd, DH Lighting Co Ltd and Geobin Co Ltd will be part of the Korean pavilion, which will take up over 700 sqm of Hall 2.1. The pavilions size has increased by approximately 50 percent, partly due to the involvement of the Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA), which is leveraging the platform to showcase SME innovation from the province.

Exhibitors at the Thai pavilion are set to amplify the unique advantages and capabilities of manufacturing in Southeast Asia. The 27 strong line-up includes ACV, Amrita Automotive, and Bangkok Autopart providing automotive parts; CJ Manufacturing and Pioneer Engineering International spotlighting their expertise in manufacturing; and Goodrubber International and Nisto Rubber Manufacturing displaying rubber and sealing solutions.

The dedicated area for exhibitors from Tkiye will showcase diverse products, including raw petrochemicals from Alkim and Reksoil, as well as finished plastic parts from Pleksan. Additionally, there will be a clear representation in precision components, featuring gears, camshafts, and injection molds from Tigear, Kameks, Almner, and FA-ME, respectively. Local pavilions spotlight the new energy and intelligent-connected vehicle market

Ms Li Zhang, Chairperson of China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd, stated: Each automotive manufacturing cluster in China has its own industrial foundations and geographical advantages, supported by R&D, testing and pilot projects that foster the growth of infrastructure for new energy and intelligent connected vehicles. Automechanika Shanghai offers a platform to exhibit the latest technological achievements, participate in product launches and technical seminars, and facilitate business matching, connecting industry resources and creating opportunities for technological collaboration and market expansion.

For two decades, Automechanika Shanghai has provided a launching pad for Chinese companies, debuting at the show through participation in regional pavilions at the fair. At the same time, wider supportive government initiatives have contributed vastly to the development of various industrial hubs. These factors have all contributed to the visibility of brands and their expansion on a global scale, especially for specialised companies navigating new and emerging industry sectors.

Today, Chinas automotive industry has developed several major manufacturing clusters throughout the country. Of these, four domestic pavilions will spotlight some key hubs from Yangtze River Delta, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei (Jing-Jin-Ji) and Wuhan-Xiangyang-Shiyan-Suizhou (Wu-Xiang-Shi-Sui) automotive industrial clusters.

Changzhou pavilion (Hall 5.1): six companies presenting electric motorcycle equipment, intelligent chassis, three electric components, charging guns, and power battery products.

Hubei pavilion for new energy and intelligent connectivity (debut Hall 5.1): the area features four exhibitors showcasing infrared perception technology, efficient energy supply, core components and system solutions. Longquan pavilion (Hall 6.1): 19 booths united by thermal management solutions including, integrated systems, temperature control for the three electric systems, and core air-conditioning technologies for new energy vehicles.

Tianjin pavilion organised by Tianjin Auto Parts Manufacturing Industry Association (debut Hall 5.1): 10 exhibitors including certification labs, manufacturers and research institutes, with software and operating systems, chips and computer platforms, intelligent visual perception, assisted driving technologies, vehicle safety and testing, certification, lighting, and data management systems.

In addition to the comprehensive range of cutting-edge products in the 383,000 sqm exhibition space, the show will also feature more than 90 fringe programme events that aim to create a dialogue about the industry.

Automechanika Shanghai will take place from 26 to 29 November 2025 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). The trade fair is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and the China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd (Sinomachint). Please contact Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd on + 852 2802 7728, visit www.automechanika-shanghai.com or email auto@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com for further enquiries.

