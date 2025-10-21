K 2025 confirms its pole position as global No. 1 trade fair for the plastics and rubber industry

K 2025, the most relevant trade fair for the plastics and rubber industry worldwide, drew to a successful close on 15 October 2025 after 8 days. In view of the current difficult economic climate, many companies in the plastics and rubber industry travelled to Düsseldorf with rather subdued expectations. But the mood prevailing across the fully occupied exhibition grounds proved outstanding on all trade fair days. The plastics and rubber industry presented itself as more innovative, international and determined than ever to actively shape the transition to more sustainability, digitalisation and social responsibility.

“K has demonstrated once again just how much innovative power and dynamism this sector holds. The enormous international interest, the high demand for information and the multitude of concrete investment conversations all the way to many contracts concluded right on site underline the importance of this trade fair as a global platform for pioneering solutions and partnership-based exchange,” emphasises Marius Berlemann, Chief Operating Officer at Messe Düsseldorf, and adds: “K is an indispensable compass in uncertain times and once again succeeded in confirming its role as the most important impulse provider and launch platform for the global plastics and rubber industry, where numerous companies have unveiled their innovations to the global public for the first time.”

Under the strapline “The Power of Plastics! Green – Smart – Responsible” 3,275 exhibitors from 66 nations presented forward-looking technologies, products and processes along their entire value chain across 18 exhibition halls and outdoor areas. Over 175,000 trade visitors from around 160 countries travelled to Düsseldorf meaning that K attendance remained stable. K provided impressive proof of its position as the industry’s most global trade fair: 73% of all visitors came from abroad and over one third of these from overseas. A particularly strong representation was seen from China (6,300 visitors) and India (6,400 visitors).A total of 10,000 visitors travelled from the US and Brazil to K 2025. The trade fair again stood out with an above-average ratio of decision-makers (67%).

“The environment we currently have to navigate remains enormously challenging,” explained Ulrich Reifenhäuser, Chairman of the K 2025 Exhibitor Advisory Board. “But it is especially in such times that the strength of our industry becomes visible. Every three years the global plastics sector comes together here – and for good reason: K is the place where innovations are launched, partnerships are forged, and visions turn into reality. Plastics have been – and will remain – the most important material of our time. They fuse lightweight design, utility, energy efficiency with versatility serving as pioneers of progress in many applications – from medical technology to mobility and energy supply. With improved recycling solutions and circular concepts, they will increasingly become the most sustainable material of our times.”

With its three central key topics “Shaping the Circular Economy”, “Embracing Digitalisation” and “Caring about People” K 2025 struck exactly the right chord with the spirit of the times. Machine and plant builders impressively showed how efficiency, precision and resource savings can be linked through their ultra-modern manufacturing systems and live demos. The segment of raw and auxiliary materials also convinced the audience with its innovations: from bio-based materials to recycled compounds to new additives that fuse functionality with sustainability, the exhibitors showcased an impressive panoply of solutions for tomorrow’s material development. From highly advanced recycling plants and alternative raw materials to data-driven manufacturing systems to strategies for talent promotion and resource savings – it was palpable in all halls: the sector has taken up the challenges and works determinedly on solutions.

Visitors from throughout the world came hungry for information: alongside recycling, resource savings and topics related to circularity, conversations also centred on digitalisation, automation, artificial intelligence, and efficiency increases, in particular.

This year’s event was characterised by high satisfaction levels. According to preliminary survey results, 95% of visitors stated that they had achieved their objectives at the trade fair. 98 per cent of trade visitors rated the range of products and services on offer as excellent or were very satisfied with it. Visitors were especially impressed with the strong presence of market leaders and the multitude of innovators.

The numerous Specials at K 2025 also proved very popular with the international audience. Especially the official Special Show “Plastics Shape the Future” organised jointly by Plastics Europe Deutschland and Messe Düsseldorf inspired with Expert Talks, panel discussions and Start-up Pitches on various themed days. Just as compelling was the VDMA Forum “The Power of Plastics”, which presented the technical implementation of circular processes in plastic production with live demos and expert talks. This programme was complemented by the Start-up Zone and Science Campus bringing together innovation and research. By presenting Rubberstreet under the patronage of wdk, K once again provided a showcase for the innovative power of the elastomer industry. With the debut of “Women in Plastics” K sent out an inspiring signal for more diversity, responsibility and a future-oriented industry. Guided Tours for a wide variety of target groups such as industrial designers or young professionals rounded off the package.

For a detailed review of K 2025 with exhibitor interviews and video footage visit: K-LIVE

The next K will be held in Düsseldorf from 18 to 25 October 2028. For more information, impressions and statements go to www.k-online.com .

