LXMOT technology offers high energy density comparable to NMC batteries, with cost and abuse tolerance similar to LFP batteries.

Ampere, the EV and Software pure player from Renault Group, has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Stratus Materials Inc., a leading developer of high energy cobalt-free LXMOT cathode active materials (CAM) for advanced Li-Ion batteries. This JDA represents the first step to evaluate the relevance of inserting Stratus Material’s high energy cobalt-free LXMOT into the Renault Group’s electric vehicle (EV) fleet and focuses on demonstrating the high performance of the material in EV-format battery cells. This new technology developed by Stratus Materials will be tested in Ampere’s Battery Cell Innovation Lab recently inaugurated in Lardy, France, and designed to anticipate technological breakthroughs and strengthen Renault Group’s competitiveness in the electric vehicle sector.

LXMOT – based batteries present a highly attractive potential solution for EVs because they can deliver high energy densities comparable to or better than those using NMC, but with low cost and abuse tolerance similar to those using LFP. At the systems level, the combination of improved abuse tolerance with high energy density results in pack-level energy densities that are up to twice that of either NMC- or LFP-based battery packs. This results in significant design and economic advantages to Ampere, with the promise of lower cost vehicles with longer range and better safety.

Cobalt-free technology is the third step of Ampere’s battery strategy, after NMC for its high density, and LFP which will enter Renault’s cars in 2026.

“Ampere is looking closely at high energy cobalt-free materials because of their potential advantages compared to incumbent cathode materials. Stratus’s LXMOT CAMs have gained Ampere’s attention because of their unique and compelling combination of performance, cost, safety, and cycle life,” said Nicolas Racquet, VP Vehicle & Powertrain Engineering, Ampere.

Jay Whitacre, the CEO of Stratus, commented, “We are thrilled to have LXMOT selected by Ampere and Renault Group as a candidate for deployment into their future vehicle portfolio. Our progress to date with Ampere has been strong and we look forward to delivering on the ongoing JDA and moving together toward full vehicle deployments.”

Given the critical importance of advanced battery materials, cells, and packs in today’s electric vehicles, this announcement is another example of how Ampere is positioning itself as a leader in the EV technology space by embracing innovative solutions that can offer substantial technological improvements with reduced environmental impact and supply chain complexity.

LXMOT = Lithium X Manganese Oxide

About Stratus

Stratus Materials is a U.S- based company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation LXMOT cathode active materials for lithium-ion batteries. Our mission is to disrupt the CAM supply chain by offering materials with a game-changing combination of performance, safety, and cost. Stratus’s business model is licensing partnerships, where Stratus teams with large, existing CAM producers or users to produce and sell LXMOT into the lithium-ion battery industry.

About Ampere

Ampere is the first European intelligent EV pure player. Born from Renault Group, Ampere designs, develops and manufactures full electric vehicles featuring cutting-edge software technology, accessible to all. Customer experience, as well as social and environmental impact, are embedded throughout the vehicle development process to ensure they align with the brand’s commitment to its customers, the planet and those living on it. For more information, please visit ampere.cars or follow Ampere on LinkedIn and X.

Recommended for You