New 5 Amp battery simulator module from Pickering simplifies and accelerates BMS test

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, has announced a major new addition to its range of PXI battery simulator modules: available in a compact single-slot form factor, models 41-754 (PXI) and 43-754 (PXIe) are 2- or 4-channel battery simulators, capable of supplying up to 8 volts and 5 Amps per channel. The channels are fully isolated from ground and from each other, allowing series connection to simulate batteries in a stacked architecture.

“A major upgrade from previous 300mA simulators, our 5A battery simulator family is designed to simplify and accelerate BMS (battery management system) testing,” said Stephen Jenkins, Simulation Product Manager at Pickering. “With up to four fully isolated channels, it enables customers to emulate battery cells or modules in both low- and high-voltage stacks. It combines high current drive and precision readback in a compact platform ideal for demanding applications across EVs (electric vehicles), energy storage, and beyond.”

Its industry-standard PXI form factor allows the simulator to be integrated seamlessly into modular test systems, enabling a flexible, scalable, and open architecture. Additional modules can be easily added if higher voltage is needed, helping minimize capital costs and future-proof system investment. This modular approach also supports integration with other PXI/PXIe instruments (including third-party modules), such as fault insertion units (FIUs) or thermocouple simulators, for advanced failure and thermal response testing.

Developers of battery management systems can utilize the module to simulate faults, including cell imbalance, cell aging, and temperature effects, as well as to enable safe testing of extreme fault conditions, such as overcharge and short circuits. All channels are fully isolated from ground and from each other, and the isolation barrier (1000V channel-to-GND and 750V channel-to-channel) enables the module to be used as a battery stack representative of those used in modern Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) propulsion systems. Each channel can simulate up to 16 cells in parallel, while still providing the required 300mA balancing current for each cell, resulting in faster development cycles, improved safety by lowering compliance voltage, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

Testing with real batteries under imbalanced or extreme conditions can be hazardous due to high voltage and risk of thermal runaway. Pickering’s battery simulator eliminates these safety concerns by emulating cells without storing energy, making it a safer alternative for high-risk test scenarios.

Unlike traditional setups that rely on charging and discharging physical batteries, Pickering’s battery simulator enables engineers to switch between test conditions instantly. This drastically reduces test time while ensuring consistent, repeatable test results-no waiting for physical batteries to charge or discharge. Unlike real cells that degrade over time, the simulator ensures consistent, repeatable conditions, which is ideal for reliably comparing test results across different sessions.

In software development and cell balancing applications, the 5A battery simulator enables low-compliance voltage open-loop setups for engineers’ desktops, which can be scaled up to closed-loop applications in Real-Time systems. This hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing enables the simulation of battery models, alongside embedded control systems, allowing for real-time testing of algorithms such as state-of-charge, state-of-health, and cell degradation.

Developers of energy storage systems (ESS) and renewables can utilize the 5A battery simulator to simulate residential storage batteries, test grid-scale storage, and assess the system for compliance and safety. In addition, the longevity of battery packs can be enhanced by optimizing the stress on the battery cells, particularly important for older battery packs that have been repurposed for energy storage.

Aerospace & defense, electrified aircraft, drones, and military vehicles all require highly reliable battery emulation for testing these safety-critical systems. For industrial equipment, electrified forklift trucks, mining vehicles, robotics, and marine propulsion all require testing solutions for BMS integration with high-power industrial batteries.

Drivers are supplied for Windows, Linux, and real-time operating systems, unlike many competitors. All standard products manufactured by Pickering Interfaces include a three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. For pricing, availability, and contact information, please visit: www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for electronic test and verification. We offer the industry’s most extensive range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, and application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally, with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, the Czech Republic, China, and Malaysia, as well as additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all electronics industries, including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit: www.pickeringtest.com

