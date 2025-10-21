New MEMS-based MultiGBASE-T1 FIUs from Pickering to launch at Automotive Testing Expo North America

Pickering Interfaces will showcase its range of industry-standard modular signal switching and sensor simulation solutions for electronics test and verification – including the launch of its new PXI/PXIe MEMS-based MultiGBASE-T1 fault insertion units (FIUs) – in booth #9003 at Automotive Testing Expo North America 2025, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, close to Detroit, Mich. from 21-23 October 2025.

Dedicated to automotive testing, development, and validation, the Automotive Testing Expo international event series is hosted annually in Michigan, Shanghai, and Stuttgart, plus alternate years in Chennai and Seoul. In North America, it’s the leading event for technologies in ADAS & autonomous vehicle testing, EV & hybrid powertrain testing, hot & cold climate testing, aerodynamics & wind tunnel testing, EMI & NVH test & analysis, and the full spectrum of vehicle, component, and systems test and validation technologies – everything needed to accelerate testing and development programs. Visitors can expect to see the most up-to-date technologies from more than 250 exhibitors in test rigs, end-of-line testing, simulation packages, durability testing, crash testing, dynamometers, emission measurement systems, and data analytics, as well as service providers such as proving grounds and test facilities.

“Launching at the show, our state-of-the-art MEMS-based modules offer multiple advantages that – combined – are simply not available with other switching technologies,” explains Steven Edwards, head of product management at Pickering, previewing the new FIUs. “Capability limitations mean that the high-speed bandwidth requirements of the latest MultiGBASE-T1 automotive Ethernet protocols cannot be supported with reed relays or EMRs (electromechanical relays) – dictating the use of advanced MEMS switches to deliver our highest bandwidth FIUs to date.”

Also highlighted on the stand will be the company’s hardware-in-the-loop battery management system (BMS) test demo, which includes the following Pickering products:

PXI battery simulator module – to simulate batteries in a stacked architecture

PXI fault insertion module – to simulate cell shorts and broken wires High power, high voltage, and high current PXI switching modules Modules housed in an LXI chassis with supporting cables and connectors In addition to its new MEMS-based MultiGBASE-T1 FIUs and BMS demo, Pickering will showcase the following products and demos for signal switching and sensor simulation:

The company’s new next-generation 5 amp battery simulator modules High power and high voltage PXI switching modules housed in a PXIe fully hybrid chassis – as well as an LXI/USB modular chassis, capable of hosting the company’s range of 3U PXI switching and simulation modules in an LXI environment, allowing remote control over a gigabit Ethernet connection Supporting cables and connectors, together with its free online graphical Cable Design Tool

Reed relays from Pickering Group’s relay division, Pickering Electronics Pickering Interfaces stands behind its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing, availability and contact information are supplied on its website at www.pickeringtest.com

Recommended for You