Overfuel Secures Growth Investment from Recurring Capital Partners to Accelerate AI Innovation, Strategic Growth, and Leadership Expansion

Overfuel, the high-performance website platform built to drive dealership
sales dominance, today announced a strategic growth investment from
Recurring Capital Partners, a premier investor in software companies. The
investment will accelerate AI-driven product innovation, fuel strategic
acquisitions, and strengthen a leadership team built to scale.
Overfuel has already demonstrated its momentum, with revenue growing more
than 400% over the past two years as dealerships increasingly adopt its
platform to drive measurable sales impact.
As part of this growth phase, Overfuel has appointed industry veteran Jamie
Kent as Chief Strategy Officer to lead OEM partnerships, M&A strategy, and
long-term growth initiatives.
“Overfuel has built a scalable foundation serving some of the most
recognizable brands in automotive and adjacent markets,” said Alex Griffis,
President of Overfuel. “Partnering with Recurring Capital accelerates our
roadmap, enhances dealer performance, and opens new strategic opportunities.
Adding Jamie to our leadership team amplifies that mission-his track record
in scaling enterprise dealership platforms is unmatched.”
Kent brings nearly 20 years of strategic experience in automotive software
and digital retail. He previously served in executive leadership positions
with industry-leading technology solutions including ClickMotive,
Dealertrack, and Shift Digital. His addition to Overfuel’s leadership team
adds extensive experience and knowledge around the complex automotive
digital solutions ecosystem, OEM programs, and emerging technologies.
“Overfuel’s technology and execution are raising the bar for dealership
website performance,” said Jamie Kent, Chief Strategy Officer. “With AI
rapidly reshaping the digital landscape, Overfuel is uniquely positioned to
deliver transformative value to dealers, OEMs, and strategic partners.”
“Overfuel is exactly the kind of high-growth, capital efficient,
vertical-focused company we’re excited to support-led by a proven management
team,” said Bradley McBride, Managing Director at Recurring Capital
Partners. “We look forward to fueling their continued success.”
About Overfuel
Overfuel is building what comes after websites: intelligent, AI-powered
experiences for the post-SEO era. Powered by our proprietary Ignition AI,
every search understands shopper intent and every site adapts in real time,
serving the most relevant inventory and content first. Our first-party
analytics uncover insights traditional tools miss, while our modern tech
stack ensures unmatched speed and conversion.
About Recurring Capital Partners
Recurring Capital Partners provides flexible growth capital to capital
efficient software businesses. With a focus on technology-driven companies,
the firm partners with management teams to support long-term growth while
minimizing equity dilution.
