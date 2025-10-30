Overfuel Secures Growth Investment from Recurring Capital Partners to Accelerate AI Innovation, Strategic Growth, and Leadership Expansion

Overfuel, the high-performance website platform built to drive dealership

sales dominance, today announced a strategic growth investment from

Recurring Capital Partners, a premier investor in software companies. The

investment will accelerate AI-driven product innovation, fuel strategic

acquisitions, and strengthen a leadership team built to scale.

Overfuel has already demonstrated its momentum, with revenue growing more

than 400% over the past two years as dealerships increasingly adopt its

platform to drive measurable sales impact.

As part of this growth phase, Overfuel has appointed industry veteran Jamie

Kent as Chief Strategy Officer to lead OEM partnerships, M&A strategy, and

long-term growth initiatives.

“Overfuel has built a scalable foundation serving some of the most

recognizable brands in automotive and adjacent markets,” said Alex Griffis,

President of Overfuel. “Partnering with Recurring Capital accelerates our

roadmap, enhances dealer performance, and opens new strategic opportunities.

Adding Jamie to our leadership team amplifies that mission-his track record

in scaling enterprise dealership platforms is unmatched.”

Kent brings nearly 20 years of strategic experience in automotive software

and digital retail. He previously served in executive leadership positions

with industry-leading technology solutions including ClickMotive,

Dealertrack, and Shift Digital. His addition to Overfuel’s leadership team

adds extensive experience and knowledge around the complex automotive

digital solutions ecosystem, OEM programs, and emerging technologies.

“Overfuel’s technology and execution are raising the bar for dealership

website performance,” said Jamie Kent, Chief Strategy Officer. “With AI

rapidly reshaping the digital landscape, Overfuel is uniquely positioned to

deliver transformative value to dealers, OEMs, and strategic partners.”

“Overfuel is exactly the kind of high-growth, capital efficient,

vertical-focused company we’re excited to support-led by a proven management

team,” said Bradley McBride, Managing Director at Recurring Capital

Partners. “We look forward to fueling their continued success.”

About Overfuel

Overfuel is building what comes after websites: intelligent, AI-powered

experiences for the post-SEO era. Powered by our proprietary Ignition AI,

every search understands shopper intent and every site adapts in real time,

serving the most relevant inventory and content first. Our first-party

analytics uncover insights traditional tools miss, while our modern tech

stack ensures unmatched speed and conversion.

About Recurring Capital Partners

Recurring Capital Partners provides flexible growth capital to capital

efficient software businesses. With a focus on technology-driven companies,

the firm partners with management teams to support long-term growth while

minimizing equity dilution.

