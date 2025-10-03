ProLogium inorganic battery technology proves to be a game changer

Neither LFP (lithium-ion phosphate) nor NCM (nickel-cobalt-magnesium) battery technologies fully meet all consumer requirements for cost, range, safety, fast charging, and low-temperature adaptability. For wider EV adoption, the industry needs to address current technological limitations and advance battery technology.

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Vincent Yang, Founder & CEO of ProLogium Technology, what technological advances the company presented at IAA Mobility 2025.

Yang: Since the world’s first next-gen battery with 100% ceramic separators in 2013, ProLogium has been at the forefront of the battery technology.

ProLogium has made a breakthrough with the world’s first Superfluidized All Inorganic Solid State Lithium-Ceramic Battery. This technology achieves over six times higher ionic conductivity compared to other electrolytes, enabling it to meet the diverse requirements of all applications.

Most importantly, it ensures inherent safety while integrating an active safety mechanism that interrupts thermal runaway in the event of danger.

Our Gigafactory in Taoyuan, Taiwan came online in 2024 and has shipped more than 500,000 battery cells to date. This steady supply to the global market is a testimony of its technology readiness and mass production capability.

Superfluidized all-inorganic solid-state lithium ceramic battery cells are renowned for their high energy density, intrinsic safety, ultra-fast charging, and outstanding low-temperature performance.

Vincent Yang, Founder & CEO of ProLogium Technology

ProLogium’s 100% all-inorganic electrolytes boasts 6x conductivity at room temperatures and 2-3x conductivity at ≤-20°C compared to liquid and sulfide-based organic electrolytes. This helps to retain up to 90% of ideal driving range (vs. 50% loss in conventional batteries).

Unlike conventional electrolytes, Inorganic electrolyte is not flammable and does not generate flammable gases nor heat under high temperatures and voltage.

When exposed to excessive temperatures and high voltage, ProLogium’s inorganic electrolyte decomposes into Active Safety Mechanism (ASM) materials that stabilizes both anode and cathode active materials while shutting down the thermal chain reaction at the same time.

SF-Ceramion™ (Superfluidized All-Inorganic Solid-State Electrolyte) improves ion migration, addressing common challenges in thick-film designs such as polarization and low efficiency. Its structure enables uniform reactions, stable performance, and higher energy density by supporting more active materials on the same current collector, thereby reducing overall cell weight.

This also lowers BOM costs associated with non-energy materials. A mock-up module prototype for the automotive industry was presented at IAA Mobility 2025, demonstrating the advantages of high energy density.

AI: Please tell us about the value of using ceramic cells.

Yang: For the past 34 years, traditional lithium-ion batteries have relied on polymer-based separators (such as PP/PE) for internal insulation. However, next-generation batteries adopt an all-ceramic separator, offering superior thermal stability but also enhanced mechanical strength, and resistance to extreme conditions.

Conventional liquid batteries, in pursuit of higher pack-level energy density, have moved toward closed architectures such as CTP (Cell-to-Pack) and CTC (Cell-to-Chassis).

However, these architectures have reduced safety margins and sacrificed module level reparability and recycling efficiency. If a single cell fails, it is often necessary to shred and dispose of the entire module.

A technician examines a ProLogium next generation Lithium ceramic battery for EVs.

Conversely, designs that allow for cell replacement generally require additional structural space, which may reduce energy density at the module level. Therefore, only cells with sufficiently high intrinsic energy density can compensate for these structural requirements while maintaining overall performance benefits.

This is totally new technology. It solves the challenges of solid-state batteries. All-ceramic separators offer exceptional thermal stability:

3x thermal conductivity means better heat dissipation and mitigates the risk of overheating under high charging speeds

All-ceramic separators remain intact at 300°C. If the all-ceramic separator is exposed to extreme heat, the ceramic material can still maintain its structure due to its decomposition temperature above 1000°C.

Ceramic separators prevent electrode contact during mechanical stress, reducing the risk of short circuits and thermal runaway. This also makes batteries more resilient to shocks, collisions, and wear over time.

Traditional separators deform during fast charging due to expansion and contraction of active materials. In contrast, ceramic separators are able to withstand internal pressure without compression or distortion, ensuring stable performance and safety under high-load charging cycles.

AI: What is the voltage range of your fourth-generation battery?

Yang: This is no need for very high voltage. Unlike systems which require thousands of volts, your system is designed for four hundred volts. For fully inorganic electrolytes to function effectively in high-voltage cathodes and lithium-metal anodes, they must demonstrate chemical stability to prevent reactions that generate flammable gases.

However, certain inorganic electrolyte systems, such as sulfide- and oxide-based composites, still face stability challenges. Under certain conditions, they can react with active materials, producing hazardous gases such as hydrogen sulfide (H₂S), methane (CH₄), ethane (C₂H₆), hydrogen (H₂), and carbon monoxide (CO).

These emissions not only compromise battery safety but also increase the risk of thermal runaway or combustion. Therefore, improving electrolyte stability in high-energy environments is a key focus for future battery research, ensuring safe, high-performance next-generation energy storage solutions.

AI: In terms of density, how does ProLogium’s fourth-generation lithium ceramic battery technology differ from conventional lithium-ion batteries in terms of energy density?

Yang: A key challenge in the EV industry is reducing the total cost of ownership. EV manufacturers should not focus solely on maximizing range per charge but rather address three core needs to enhance market competitiveness: higher energy density, faster charging and greater stability under various driving conditions, such as low temperatures and high speeds.

At 360–380 Wh/kg, our next-gen batteries exceed LFP technology by 200% and NCM by 33–40%, significantly reducing battery weight and improving efficiency. This enables modular battery design, eliminating the need for CTP (Cell-to-Pack) integration.

By adopting modular battery designs, EVs can lower maintenance costs with easier repairs and replacements; and increase resale value compared to LFP+CTP systems, as modular batteries offer greater durability and recyclability.

AI: What are the key advantages of ProLogium’s battery technology for electric vehicle manufacturers and drivers?

Yang: Next-generation batteries deliver strong low-temperature performance, retaining at least 90% of their range at -10°C to -15°C compared to 38–50% for traditional LFP and NCM batteries.

They also lose less than 10% range at 133 km/h versus 60 km/h, while legacy lithium batteries drop to 65–75%. These improvements reduce battery weight and lower EV production costs. Key Advantages of Next-Generation Batteries include:

Higher energy density & charging efficiency – Delivers the same range with a smaller, lighter battery, reducing costs and making EVs more affordable

Greater resale value – Modular design lowers repair and recycling costs, enhancing used EV market appeal

Adaptability across all driving conditions – Performs reliably in extreme temperatures and high-speed driving, minimizing range fluctuations and improving user confidence.

These innovations position next-generation battery-powered EVs ahead of traditional lithium battery models, enhancing their cost efficiency, performance, and durability — key factors in driving widespread adoption.

AI: How do you bring ProLogium chemistry to market?

Yang: ProLogium Technology is an energy innovation company dedicated to the R&D and manufacturing of next-generation lithium ceramic batteries. Our proprietary technologies are protected by over a thousand global patents (granted and pending).

Building on a solid technological foundation, in May 2024, we inaugurated our first overseas R&D center in Paris -Saclay, France, to provide tailored technological solutions for the European market, while also seeking strategic partners across the regional value chain.

Operators at work in the ProLogium factory.

A challenge lies in repurposing existing production lines, as next-gen batteries do not rely on the traditional lithium battery processes. New materials, electrochemical systems, structures, processes, and equipment need to be integrated efficiently.

Through collaboration with strategic partners, materials and equipment can be commercialized more rapidly, enabling large-scale replication and accelerating the achievement of economies of scale.

The advantage is lower costs. Simplified manufacturing is crucial for stabilizing production yield, improving throughput, and reducing facility costs.

Unlike conventional battery plants that require large-scale dry rooms, next-gen technology can cut dry room requirements by 50–75%, lowering capital and operational expenses.

AI: Is Europe coming together and how important is it to build strategic alliances in order to meet the needs of energy transition and sustainable mobility in the ever-evolving battery ecosystem?

Yang: It is obvious that the Chinese dominate conventional battery manufacturing. Europe and the United States need to look to new technologies.

A first step is the decision by the French government to provide a one-thousand-euro subsidy for every car fitted with a battery made in Europe. The measure aims to promote the reindustrialization of Europe, support local industries, and encourage electric vehicles with lower greenhouse gas emissions.

European manufacturers also want to compete against the mainland China ecosystem, and that is why we chose Europe as our base. R&D will continue to be done in Taiwan, with both manufacturing and R&D in Europe.

This is a big market, and we have come here to be part of a new ecosystem with the new battery technology that we have developed.

AI: What is behind the singing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Rimac Technology for the generation of a next generation battery?

Yang: Rimac brings to this partnership its expertise in designing scalable, high performance battery packs that are optimized for automotive applications and that integrate cutting edge technologies to meet the demands of the EV market.

The MoU covers four core joint project goals enabling significant consumer benefits:

Module Free Architecture: Together the two companies will work on developing a battery pack architecture that directly integrates ProLogum’s solid-state pouch cells to eliminate traditional module structures, thereby reducing weight and complexity. Consumers will benefit from lighter vehicles that have a longer driving range, improved acceleration and enjoy higher energy efficiency.

High Packaging Efficiency: The battery pack will aim to achieve superior gravimetric (energy per unit mass) and volumetric (energy per unit volume) density in order to maximize the energy storage capacity with no need for pressurized modules. This innovation extends the driving range while leveraging the smaller battery pack. For customers this means fewer charging stops and enhanced convenience.

Advanced Thermal Management: State-of-the-art thermal management systems will ensure safety and stability during long drives or high-speed operation. At the same time this will reduce any degradation in performance and safety risk that could potentially arise because of overheating.

Scalability for High-Volume Production: Designing the prototype with scalability in mind will allow ProLogium and Rimac to estimate manufacturing costs and assess the commercial viability of the technology for large-scale production. Once the technology matures, it can be quickly adopted at scale. This can help to reduce the price of vehicles or the cost of battery replacement, making these high-performance solid-state batteries accessible to a broader customer base.

At the same time, this next-generation battery module design will enable disassembly down to a single cell, delivering the high-value benefits of reparability as well as recycling and reuse.

This approach not only enhances material circularity but also significantly reduces the carbon footprint, reinforcing the partner’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

AI: What is the timeline for construction and production at ProLogium’s gigafactory in Hauts-de-France (Dunkirk, 62)?

Yang: The project successfully completed both environmental and construction permitting processes at the end of 2024. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, with mass production of fourth generation batteries starting in 2028. In Phase I we will ramp up to 4 GWh capacity by 2029, with full utilization of the capacity targeted for 2030.

The ProLgium Gigafactory in Taoyuan, Taiwan came online in 2024.

