Silicon carbide power modules in new EasyPACKT C package enhance efficiency and lifetime of industrial applications

Industrial applications such as fast DC electric vehicle (EV) charging, megawatt charging, energy storage systems and uninterruptible power supplies operate under harsh conditions and fluctuating load profiles. These systems demand high efficiency, robust power cycling capability and long lifetime. To meet these requirements, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) is launching EasyPACK C, the next generation of its EasyPACK package family. The first products in this new package are silicon carbide (SiC) power modules that integrate Infineons CoolSiC MOSFETs 1200 V G2 and the companys proprietary .XT interconnection technology. By reducing static losses and improving reliability, the modules help address increasing energy demand and sustainability goals in industrial applications.

Leveraging Infineons CoolSiC MOSFET G2 technology, the new products enable designs with more than 30 percent higher power density and up to 20 times longer lifetime compared to the previous generation of CoolSiC MOSFETs. In addition, they offer a significant reduction in RDS(on), with around 25 percent improvement. Furthermore, the new EasyPACK C housing concept enhances power density and layout flexibility, paving the way for future designs with higher voltage classes. Infineons proprietary .XT interconnection technology further extends device lifetime.

The modules withstand overload switching conditions up to Tvj(over) = 200C. They include new PressFIT pins that double current capacity, reduce PCB-level temperatures, and improve the mounting process. A new plastic material and silicone gel support operating temperatures of up to Tvj(op) = 175C. Furthermore, the modules offer an isolation rating of 3 kV AC for one minute. These features contribute to outstanding module and system efficiency, extended lifetime, and high temperature resilience.

The new modules in the EasyPACK C package are available in various topologies, including 3-level and H-bridge configurations, with options with and without thermal interface material.

Availability

The first modules featuring the CoolSiC MOSFET G2 technology in the EasyPACK C package are available now. Further information can be found at www.infineon.com/products/power/mosfet/silicon-carbide/modules.

Infineon plans to further expand the product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of diverse applications.

