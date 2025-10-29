Sonatus AI Technician Recognized as “AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year” By AutoTech Breakthrough

Sonatus, a leading supplier of AI-enabled software-defined vehicle (SDV) solutions, today announced that Sonatus AI Technician has been selected as “AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year” in the sixth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program. This marks Sonatus’ fourth consecutive win with AutoTech Breakthrough, reaffirming the company’s leadership in shaping the next generation of intelligent, software-defined vehicle solutions.

Sonatus AI Technician provides automakers with vehicle-specific AI agents that assist owners, service techs, or engineers in swiftly diagnosing and resolving issues. With this approach, automakers can deploy production-ready assistants, tailored to specific vehicles, models, and trims, with VIN-accurate diagnostics, and real-time guidance.

Sonatus AI Technician is part of a broader suite of solutions from Sonatus that brings the full power of artificial intelligence to vehicles. It can work cohesively alongside other Sonatus offerings such as Sonatus Collector AI, Sonatus Automator AI, and Sonatus AI Director to provide an end-to-end platform where cloud and edge-AI insights not only detect and analyze issues but also trigger automated in-vehicle functions, virtualize certain hardware functions through software, and provide continuous improvements across the vehicle’s lifecycle.

“Our mission has always been to help harness the full potential of software and data to transform the vehicle lifecycle, from design and production to post-sales. Sonatus AI Technician plays a key role in achieving this by integrating diagnostics, data, and automation into a seamless system that simplifies maintenance, enhances customer satisfaction, and drives after-sales value,” said Jeff Chou, CEO and co-founder of Sonatus. “This recognition from AutoTech Breakthrough is a shining testament to all Sonatus has accomplished to move the SDV landscape forward.”

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech, and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries.

“Sonatus AI Technician leverages AI and real-time data to simplify vehicle ownership and maintenance, improving the service experience. As SDVs evolve into powerful digital platforms, their growing complexity can make ownership and after-sales service more challenging. Generic chatbots don’t deliver the needed insights into what’s happening with a vehicle,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director, AutoTech Breakthrough. “With dynamic data capture and OEM knowledge, Sonatus AI Technician delivers a practical, scalable path to better diagnostics, higher customer satisfaction, and durable service-revenue growth. We’re thrilled to award Sonatus with ‘AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year’!”

