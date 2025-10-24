Vehlo Announces SiriusXM Integration

Vehlo and SiriusXM today announced a new integration that enables auto service and repair shops leveraging Vehlo’s leading software solutions to provide their eligible customers with a complimentary three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM.

This integration is available now at Tire Guru and Shop-Ware, with Protractor expected to launch soon, and gives participating shops a powerful way to stand out by adding value to eligible customers at no additional cost to shops or their clients. With the SiriusXM trial subscription, eligible customers receive access to hundreds of SiriusXM channels featuring ad-free music, plus sports, talk, entertainment, news, and comedy that they can enjoy both in their vehicle and outside the car with the SiriusXM app.

“We’re always looking for ways to help our shop partners deliver both exceptional service and unique value to their customers,” said Pete Plotas, SVP of Channels & Alliances at Vehlo. “This integration with SiriusXM is another way we’re making every service visit more rewarding, giving motorists a reason to come back and helping shops foster long-term loyalty.”

“We are excited to expand our SiriusXM for Shops program with Vehlo and enable their shops to deliver even more value to their customers by offering a trial subscription to SiriusXM’s premium audio entertainment,” said Chris Paganini, SiriusXM’s Senior Vice President of Automotive Partnerships.

Enrollment is easy, and shops using Tire Guru or Shop-Ware can sign up with just a few clicks. Once enrolled, SiriusXM manages eligibility checks and notifies customers about their trial, ensuring a smooth experience for both teams and vehicle owners. There’s no credit card required – just a simple way to enhance the customer journey.

The integration is designed to fit naturally into existing shop workflows, minimizing effort while maximizing value. As a result, shop owners benefit from easier customer engagement and stronger loyalty.

Vehicle service providers seeking to elevate their customer experience and drive repeat visits are encouraged to take advantage of this partnership. To get started today, simply go to:

Tire Guru: https://siriusxmforshops.com/TireGuruEnroll.aspx

Shop-Ware: https://siriusxmforshops.com/ShopWareEnroll.aspx

About Vehlo

Vehlo delivers integrated software and financial solutions to empower success in the vehicle service industry. From dealership service lanes to independent repair shops, Vehlo supports over 30,000 customers globally, processing more than $10 billion in annual payments. Focused on enabling efficiency, revenue growth, and superior customer experiences, Vehlo is reshaping the way automotive repair businesses operate and thrive. For more information, visit vehlo.com.

About SiriusXM

SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America with a portfolio of audio businesses including its flagship subscription entertainment service SiriusXM; the ad-supported and premium music streaming services of Pandora; an expansive podcast network; and a suite of business and advertising solutions. Reaching a combined monthly audience of approximately 160 million listeners, SiriusXM offers a broad range of content for listeners everywhere they tune in with a diverse mix of live, on-demand, and curated programming across music, talk, news, and sports. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

