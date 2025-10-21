Warwick Acoustics opens new headquarters, design & manufacturing facility, and experience centre in west midlands

Warwick Acoustics, the British leader in electrostatic audio technology, today announced the completion of its groundbreaking headquarters, design & manufacturing, and experience Centre at HORIBA MIRA Technology Park in Warwickshire.

The company has begun moving into the state-of-the-art facility and is establishing its advanced manufacturing centre to produce next-generation components for both its revolutionary automotive audio and its award winning consumer headphone products.

The new 36,000 square foot facility represents a significant milestone in Warwick Acoustics’ journey as it scales its automotive audio business, alongside its successful luxury headphones. Over the next three years the company plans to employ an additional 150 skilled scientists and manufacturing staff at this West Midlands facility.

The choice of HORIBA MIRA Technology Park as the location for the C14 facility positions Warwick Acoustics at the heart of the UK’s automotive innovation ecosystem and provides a sustainability led, secure facility to protect the eleven patents and IP that go into making its electrostatic speakers.

Warwick Acoustics’ proprietary Electrostatic Panels deliver unprecedented performance advantages over conventional speakers. This new technology is 90% lighter and 90% more power efficient than conventional speakers, and they help to extend the battery life and range of electric vehicles. For premium electric vehicle applications, this translates to up to 20 miles of additional EV range, a game-changing benefit for automotive manufacturers and consumers alike.

The new building underscores Warwick Acoustics’ commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices in the West Midlands with the use of renewable energy to design, engineer and manufacture the products. The speakers are manufactured from upcycled and easy to recycle materials, and, unlike conventional loudspeakers, use no rare earth elements. The company’s use of 100% by mass upcycled and recyclable materials provides OEMs with a key advantage to help them achieve their sustainability targets.

Beyond manufacturing, the C14 facility will house Warwick Acoustics’ flagship Experience Centre, where automotive partners, consumers, and industry professionals can experience the transformative power of electrostatic audio technology firsthand. The centre will showcase both automotive applications and the company’s multi-award-winning consumer headphone products, demonstrating the versatility and superior performance of Warwick Acoustics’ technology across multiple market segments.

The new building significantly enhances Warwick Acoustics’ production capabilities, enabling the company to manufacture its revolutionary electrostatic speakers at commercial scale. Manufacturing of automotive speakers will commence this year, with the first customer vehicles incorporating Warwick Acoustics technology reaching the market in 2026.

