Wrightbus’ Repower Revolution: Interview with Jean-Marc Gales, Deputy Chairman & Paul Thomas, Chief Technology Officer

Wrightbus has long been a pioneer in zero-emission public transport. From
its world-first hydrogen double-decker bus to its market-leading
battery-electric models, the company continues to redefine sustainable
mobility. Now, Wrightbus is extending its innovation from buses to trucks –
and not by starting from scratch. Instead, it’s breathing new electric life
into existing diesel fleets.
The company recently achieved a major milestone by repowering an 18-tonne
twin-axle DAF truck with a 282kWh battery system, under its new “NewPower”
division. This breakthrough offers fleet operators a faster, more affordable
pathway to decarbonisation – transforming diesel vehicles into fully
electric ones in just four weeks. With the commercial vehicle sector under
increasing pressure to cut emissions, Wrightbus’ repower solution could
prove to be the bridge operators have been waiting for: one that combines
cost savings, speed, and sustainability.
Repowering extends a truck’s lifespan by roughly ten years and delivers a
total cost of ownership (TCO) advantage over diesel, all while avoiding the
waste and cost of scrapping functional vehicles. Backed by Wrightbus’ proven
zero-emission technology – which has already clocked more than 88 million
electric miles on the road – NewPower represents both a technical and
environmental leap forward.
In this interview with Automotive Industries, Jean-Marc Gales, Deputy
Chairman of Wrightbus, and Paul Thomas, Chief Technology Officer, explains how
repowering will reshape the heavy vehicle landscape, the challenges overcome by his
engineering team, and how
the company plans to scale its operations across Europe.
Automotive Industries: Wrightbus has repowered an 18-tonne twin-axle DAF
with a 282kWh battery. How does this milestone change the decarbonisation
equation for fleet operators who need fast, affordable pathways off diesel?
Jean-Marc Gales/Paul Thomas: Repowering will dramatically change the landscape for
operators. The TCO is now cheaper than diesel, and with a turnaround time of
just four weeks per truck, fleets can quickly transition to full EV. We
wanted to remove the barriers to electric adoption in the truck sector,
focusing heavily on affordability and speed. The equation has changed –
operators now have a viable, fast, and cost-effective route to
decarbonisation.
Automotive Industries: NewPower’s repower solution costs roughly half that
of a new EV. What commercial or financing models make this especially attractive?
Gales/Thomas: Wrightbus belongs to a group of businesses entirely focused on zero
emissions, allowing us to offer full ecosystem support – from financing and
maintenance to charging and depot infrastructure. We’re also collaborating
with partners who can provide access to funding for operators, ensuring
budget constraints never stand in the way of going green.
Automotive Industries: What were the biggest engineering challenges in
adapting your bus technology to heavy trucks?
Gales/Thomas: The first hurdle was fitting the batteries while maintaining correct
axle loads. We also had to integrate the new powertrain with the existing
electrical system of the donor vehicle. Around 90% of the technology is
shared with our bus products, giving us a huge confidence boost. We placed
two batteries under the cab – where the diesel engine used to be – to
optimize weight distribution and preserve payload.
Automotive Industries: How do you measure lifecycle and TCO benefits for
operators choosing between repower and buy-new?
Gales/Thomas: We use in-house TCO and lifecycle GHG modeling tools, developed
with W-Tech at Queen’s University Belfast. These tools, validated through our bus
projects worldwide, allow data-driven decisions. Operators see a rapid
four-week turnaround, clear carbon savings, and real-world TCO results that
match our models closely. Extending a truck’s useful life also brings major
ESG benefits.
Automotive Industries: With facilities in Ballymena and Bicester, how will
you scale and maintain affordability?
Gales/Thomas: We have the largest repowering capability in Europe. Between our
2,300 skilled employees in Ballymena and our advanced Bicester site, we’ll
soon be able to repower around 400 trucks annually, creating roughly 160 new
jobs. Ballymena will serve Ireland and Northern Ireland first, with Bicester
focused on UK fleets.
Automotive Industries: Finally, how does the truck programme fit into
Wrightbus’ global growth plans?
Gales: Our mission is clear – to help operators decarbonise and bring clean
air back to our towns and cities. Moving from buses to trucks is a natural
evolution. There are about 30,000 DAF trucks in the UK alone ready for
repowering, and that’s just the beginning. We’re building a platform for
sustainable growth – in every sense of the word.
