21st UNIDO General Conference Opens in Riyadh with Global Participation

The 21st session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) General Conference officially opened in Riyadh. Hosted for the first time by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the “Global Industry Summit 2025,” the event is organized by UNIDO in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and features participation from Member States.

Delegates will convene until 27 November at Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz International Conference Center under the theme “The Power of Investment and Partnerships to Accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals.” The conference program addresses the most pressing global challenges in sustainable industrialization.

In his opening address, H.E. Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, championed Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Strategy as fundamental forces shaping the Kingdom’s industrial transformation. He revealed that the strategy identifies over 800 industrial investment opportunities through 2035, spanning electric vehicles, robotics, and clean energy sectors.

The Minister highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to expanding women’s participation in industry, which has doubled in less than a decade, and its efforts to empower youth by preparing them for advanced industrial careers in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced manufacturing.

The Minister reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advancing UNIDO’s vision of an equitable global economy powered by sustainable industry, declaring: “And may Riyadh be remembered as the city where ideas became action, where partnerships took root, and where nations came together to redefine the true purpose of industry, not merely to create wealth, but to build a better, more sustainable future for humanity.”

In a related address, H.E. Eng. Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salamah, Vice Minister for Industry Affairs, delivered the Kingdom’s Host country statement at the opening of the Global Industry Summit. He emphasized that UNIDO’s principles of innovation, inclusion, and sustainability align fully with Saudi Arabia’s industrial vision. The Kingdom, he noted, is a trusted global partner in advancing sustainable and inclusive industrial development that benefits societies worldwide.

The Vice Minister highlighted the scale of Saudi Arabia’s industrial transformation, driven by Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Strategy. He stated that industrial investments in the Kingdom now exceed SAR 1.5 trillion, with 12,500 factories forming a robust and rapidly growing industrial base.

The opening day drew wide participation from government officials, international organizations, the private sector, academia, and entrepreneurs. More than 150 speakers are taking part, including 20 ministers and 35 CEOs of leading global companies, with strong representation from Arab states, GCC countries, and Saudi industry leaders.

Among the key speakers at the conference are:

H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment

H.E. Bandar AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources

H.E. Eng. Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salamah, Vice Minister for Industry Affairs

H.E. Dr. Munir Al-Desouki, President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology

Eng. Suliman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the Saudi Ports Authority

Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid Tawlah, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Austria and Permanent Representative to UN Organizations in Vienna

H.R.H. Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al Saud, Chairman of the Entrepreneurship Vision Organization

UNIDO Director General, Gerd Müller

The lineup also includes senior international officials, such as:

Indonesia’s Minister of Industry

Ecuador’s Minister of Production, Foreign Trade, and Investment

Iraq’s Minister of Industry and Minerals

Morocco’s Minister of Industry and Trade

Former Austrian Minister of Economy and Digital Affairs

Africa and GCC industry leaders

Senior diplomats and ambassadors

Private sector participation includes leaders from Huawei, Wootlab Foundation, ACWA Power, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, as well as prominent women leaders including Yulia Stark, Madiha Raslan, Kate Robertson, and H.R.H. Princess Mishaal AlShalan, alongside youth and innovation experts such as Karimot Odebode, Lily Yan Ing, and Dr. Hashim Hussein.

The conference programme spans three thematic days reflecting the summit’s core pillars.

Investment and Partnership Day explores reimagined trade, industrial value chains, and AI-driven innovation, alongside discussions on protectionism and financing for the Global South. It includes practical case studies on digital manufacturing and innovative financing for SMEs.

Women’s Empowerment Day examines how empowering women can advance sustainable and inclusive industrial development, highlighting policy reforms, women’s leadership, and successful global and regional initiatives.

Future Generation Day places youth at the forefront through sessions on AI skills, the digital economy, green jobs, entrepreneurship, and pathways from education to industry. Youth delegations from Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and GCC countries participate, with Saudi success stories in digital upskilling and startup development highlighted.

Saudi Arabia’s hosting of this global gathering affirms its emergence as an industrial leader and its commitment to building a more inclusive economic future. The Riyadh conference sets a new direction for global industry, one where technological advancement and human progress move forward together, creating lasting opportunity for people across all nations.

