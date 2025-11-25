Automechanika Shanghai 2025 opens welcoming 7,465 exhibitors, strongest participation to date

Automechanika Shanghai 2025 is opening November 26, with a record 7,465 exhibitors and will be the largest in the show’s history. The event will run from November 26–29 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai and features over 90 fringe program events focused on the future of the automotive industry, including sustainability and technology.
Event details
- Dates: November 26–29, 2025
- Location: National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai
- Opening times:
- November 26–28: 9:00 – 17:00
- November 29: 9:00 – 15:00
Key highlights
- Record-breaking participation: The 2025 show is the largest to date, with 7,465 exhibitors filling all 15 halls for the first time.
- Sustainability focus: The event will highlight innovations and transformations driving sustainability within the automotive sector.
- Fringe program: There will be over 90 events, including the International Automotive Industry Conference, the new Technical Seminar Series, and the Talent Development Series.
- Innovation and technology: Visitors can explore cutting-edge technologies, with specific areas like Innovation4Mobility and Customising x Tech.
- Interactive experiences: Attendees can participate in activities like the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge and the simulator contest.
