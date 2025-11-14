Automechanika Shanghai’s 2025 fringe programme spotlights sustainability and fosters collaboration

In its largest edition yet, Automechanika Shanghai’s fringe programme will feature over 90 concurrent events, including forums, conferences, training sessions, and interactive experiences to foster collaboration, technical advancements, and global exchange. The rapidly evolving automotive industry faces several challenges, including stricter emission requirements and safety standards, but this also represents opportunities for innovative solutions. In response, events will focus on technological breakthroughs, talent development, and business matching, while also bringing together domestic and international leaders for discussions on the trade climate and strategies to enhance competitiveness through cross-border and interdisciplinary cooperation. The exhibition features over 7,000 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions across all 15 halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) from 26 to 29 November 2025.

Collaborative innovation creating mutually beneficial solutions

One key event is the International Automotive Industry Conference 2025 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai – CEO Summit on 25 November, convening senior decision makers from the world’s leading enterprises. Topics cover the automotive landscape, emerging opportunities, global expansion and local innovation, sustainable tech-service integration, and supply chain resilience. Notably, Mr Ron Zheng, Senior Partner and Asia Head of Automotive Practice from Roland Berger, will discuss value reform and strategic decisions in the new normal of the global automotive industry. Other speakers include insights from Mr Henry Ying, Vice President of Shanghai Electric Drive; Mr Hank Yang, Vice President and General Manager of Fuel Systems Asia Pacific for PHINIA; and, Mr Imelda Labbé, President of the Association of International Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (VDIK).

Cooperative activities continue through supply-demand matchmaking sessions that connect enterprises in intelligent connectivity and new energy vehicles, fostering collaboration between carmakers and component suppliers. The Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicles Supply Chain Trends Forum and Matchmaking Conference, Intelligent Connected New Energy Vehicles In-depth Matchmaking Conference, Automotive-Grade Chip Supply Chain Ecosystem Forum,and Global Automotive Supply Chain Integration and Innovation Conference are among the highlights.

The Automotive Aftermarket Summit, returning on 27 November, will explore global aftermarket changes, focusing on technological innovation and strategies for growth. Speakers include Ms Lang Xuehong, Deputy Secretary General of China Automobile Dealers Association, discussing government policy impacts on China’s aftermarket; Mr Sun Xiaohong, Chief Expert of CCCME Automotive Internationalization Professional Committee, offering insights on overseas business development; and Mr Paulo Mutuc, Associate Director at Frost & Sullivan, sharing future industry and aftermarket perspectives.

Additionally, the new Global Collective event will focus on investment and expansion tools for emerging markets in Latin America and the ASEAN region.

Facilitating innovation

Emphasising technological advancements, the debuting Technical Seminar Series will feature seven conferences on thermal management for new energy vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, intelligent chassis technology, and more.

On the show floor, Innovation4Mobility (Hall 5.1) will facilitate idea exchange across the supply chain with over 30 discussions on wider topics such as car manufacturing, R&D, and sustainability, while pinpointing advancements in new energy, AI, and digital upgrades. Representatives from Dell Technology, Taylor’s University, Siemens, and more will delve into topics associated with products on display in the showcase area. Additionally, the new Startup zone will present soon-to-be commercialised products.

Moreover, three notable events scheduled for 26 November will further explore the future of automotive development. One of these is the International Summit on Connected Vehicles Development 2025 Presented by Automechanika Shanghai, which will highlight trends and regulations in intelligent connected vehicles from participants such as Baidu, CARIAD China, Meituan, Pateo, Pony.ai, and overseas industry associations.

Also on that day, the Vehicle Electrification and Intelligent Vehicle Innovation Conference 2025 will address topics like low-altitude mobility, eVTOLs, and intelligent robots, featuring guests from China EV100 and Tongji University, as well as carmakers such as Changan Automobile, FAW, GAC, and NIO. In addition, the New Energy Vehicle Technology Innovation and Development Forum 2025 will gather engineers and experts from AVATR, Dongfeng, SAIC Volkswagen, and organisations such as the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Tsinghua University Suzhou Automotive Research Institute, and more. Discussions will cover high-speed optical fibre communication, safety systems, and energy storage systems.

Accelerating transformation

To address talent gaps amid rapid changes, Automechanika Shanghai will offer initiatives for a sustainable automotive ecosystem through the Talent Development Series and its comprehensive training offerings. As part of the series, the new Elite Pathway Programme will nurture Gen Z talent through educational experiences and networking opportunities, allowing participants to engage with senior management from leading firms, explore research from the Tsinghua University Suzhou Automotive Research Institute, and examine careers through university visits.

Elsewhere, the Green Repair Area (Hall 6.2) will highlight aftermarket transformations through workshops covering new energy vehicle servicing and diagnostics. Along with this, the highly interactive Customising x Tech Area (Hall 8.2) will celebrate automotive culture. For example, the Autown Drift Team, Pegasus, and Hanwei Racing Team will compete in the “Quest for a Racing Master 2.0” simulator contest while visitors can take part in the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge for a tyre changing speed test. The area also features a number of modified supercars, off-road cars, drift cars, and electric caravans, in addition to the UTS Supercar and Coachbuild section with modified cars and automotive art pieces on display.

Visitors can also explore innovation through eight themed visiting routes spotlighting advancements in powertrain, new energy, connectivity, digitalisation, repair, customising, accessories, tyres and wheels, and more.

