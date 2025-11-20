dSPACE Introduces New Radar Solution for End-of-Line and PTI Tests

dSPACE will demonstrate a new radar solution for functional testing of radar
sensors. The DARTS ARROW has been specially developed for use in end-of-line
tests and periodic technical inspections (PTI) of radar-based driver
assistance systems. The compact radar target simulator is efficient and easy
to use and simulates the range, speed, and radar target cross-section of a
radar target in dynamic scenarios.
“DARTS ARROW is the smallest full-fledged radar target simulator in the
world and enables functional testing in the areas of end-of-line (EOL) and
periodic technical inspection (PTI),” emphasizes Peter Waeltermann, CEO of
dSPACE Inc. in Wixom, Michigan.
The new solution covers a frequency range from 76 to 81 GHz and offers a
customizable bandwidth of up to 5 GHz. It enables the simulation of
distances of up to 500 meters in steps of less than 7 cm and at speeds of
±700 km/h. Depending on the application, the front end can be configured as
monostatic or bistatic.
This makes the robust and cost-effective system ideal for validating
safety-relevant driver assistance systems such as emergency braking, lane
departure warning, and distance control assistants. By realistically
simulating traffic scenarios under controlled conditions, sensor errors can
be detected and the functionality of safety-critical assistance systems can
be ensured over the entire lifecycle.
“DARTS ARROW is the smallest full-fledged radar target simulator in the
world and enables functional testing in the areas of end-of-line (EOL) and
periodic technical inspection (PTI),” emphasizes Peter Waeltermann, CEO of
dSPACE Inc. in Wixom, Michigan.
dSPACE will be showcasing the DARTS ARROW at CES at booth #4500 in LVCC West
Hall on January 6-9, 2026.
About dSPACE
dSPACE is the world’s leading provider of simulation and validation
solutions for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered
vehicles. The company’s end-to-end solutions are used in particular by
automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and
hardware components of their new vehicles long before a new model hits the
road. dSPACE is not only a sought-after partner in vehicle development.
Engineers also rely on our know-how in the fields of aerospace and
industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end simulation and
validation solutions to engineering and consulting services, training, and
support. With over 2,800 employees worldwide, dSPACE has offices in
Paderborn, Germany, three project centers in Germany, and serves customers
through its regional companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China,
Croatia, South Korea, India, and Sweden.
More Stories
duPont REGISTRY Group Launches duPont REGISTRY Live, Creating a New Era for Luxury Car Auctions
SEMI Applauds Introduction of New Bill to Extend U.S. Tax Credit for Semiconductor Manufacturing Suppliers through 2031
Industry-first SDV Maturity Framework brings clarity and urgency to auto industry