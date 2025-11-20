dSPACE Introduces New Radar Solution for End-of-Line and PTI Tests

dSPACE will demonstrate a new radar solution for functional testing of radar

sensors. The DARTS ARROW has been specially developed for use in end-of-line

tests and periodic technical inspections (PTI) of radar-based driver

assistance systems. The compact radar target simulator is efficient and easy

to use and simulates the range, speed, and radar target cross-section of a

radar target in dynamic scenarios.

“DARTS ARROW is the smallest full-fledged radar target simulator in the

world and enables functional testing in the areas of end-of-line (EOL) and

periodic technical inspection (PTI),” emphasizes Peter Waeltermann, CEO of

dSPACE Inc. in Wixom, Michigan.

The new solution covers a frequency range from 76 to 81 GHz and offers a

customizable bandwidth of up to 5 GHz. It enables the simulation of

distances of up to 500 meters in steps of less than 7 cm and at speeds of

±700 km/h. Depending on the application, the front end can be configured as

monostatic or bistatic.

This makes the robust and cost-effective system ideal for validating

safety-relevant driver assistance systems such as emergency braking, lane

departure warning, and distance control assistants. By realistically

simulating traffic scenarios under controlled conditions, sensor errors can

be detected and the functionality of safety-critical assistance systems can

be ensured over the entire lifecycle.

dSPACE will be showcasing the DARTS ARROW at CES at booth #4500 in LVCC West

Hall on January 6-9, 2026.

