duPont REGISTRY Group Launches duPont REGISTRY Live, Creating a New Era for Luxury Car Auctions

duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), the world’s leading ecosystem for the high-end automotive lifestyle, proudly announces the launch of duPont REGISTRY Live, an exclusive auction platform designed to connect collectors with the most coveted exotic, luxury and classic automobiles.

duPont REGISTRY Live redefines the online auction experience with a commitment to transparency, security and community engagement. Built for discerning enthusiasts and serious collectors, the platform offers:

100% Sell-Through Guarantee: Every auction is curated for success, ensuring sellers and buyers achieve optimal results.

Buy with Confidence: Your purchase is guaranteed with a 14-day return policy.

Comprehensive Listings: Each vehicle is represented with detailed information and high-quality photo galleries, compiled in collaboration with sellers.

Enhanced Auction Features: Auctions run for seven days, with sniping protection extending the clock by two minutes for every late bid—giving all participants a fair chance.

Community Interaction: Comment threads on each listing allow buyers and sellers to share insights and ask questions, fostering transparency and trust.

Personalized Support: Dedicated teams assist sellers throughout the process, from listing creation to final sale.

“duPont REGISTRY Live is a curated marketplace for automotive passion, where every detail matters, and every transaction reflects the integrity of our brand,” said Chad Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of duPont REGISTRY Live. “As we continue to innovate within the luxury automotive space, this launch represents our commitment to creating a seamless, secure and engaging experience for collectors worldwide.”

This innovation builds on the growing momentum in the luxury automotive market, which is currently valued at $110 billion and projected to grow to $215 billion by 2035, according to Boston Consulting Group. With over four decades of leadership in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group continues to innovate, offering collectors a seamless, secure, and engaging way to buy and sell rare vehicles online.

For more information or to request an invitation, visit live.dupontregistry.com.

About duPont REGISTRY Group:

duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG) is the world’s leading luxury automotive ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. For more than 40 years, DRG has served as a trusted source for the vibrant global community of members looking to buy and sell luxury vehicles. Using data insights and advanced technology to build a seamless and scalable digital marketplace, duPont REGISTRY Group facilitates billions of dollars in transactions and redefines how enthusiasts and collectors engage within the luxury automotive world. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Canossa Events, Cavallino, Supercar Owners Circle, Petrolicious, Retromobile USA, FerrariChat, and Sotheby’s Motorsport. For more information, visit www.duPontREGISTRYGroup.com.

duPont REGISTRY Live’s 100% Sell-Through Guarantee is subject to applicable terms and conditions as described on live.dupontregistry.com.

