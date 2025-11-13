F1® ARCADE LAS VEGAS TO HOST OFFICIAL FORMULA 1® HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025 AFTER PARTY, WATCH PARTIES , BRUNCH AT THE FORUM SHOPS AT CAESARS PALACE, NOV. 20 – 23

F1® Arcade Las Vegas, the newly opened 21,000-square-foot entertainment and hospitality destination combining the thrill of Formula 1® with world-class food and cocktails, announces it will host a weekend of racing excitement in celebration of the upcoming FORMULA 1® HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025. An exhilarating alternative to being trackside for the racing action, F1 Arcade Las Vegas invites guests to attend the Official After Party on Thursday, Nov. 20, Official Las Vegas Qualifying Watch Party on Friday, Nov. 21, the Official Las Vegas Watch Party on Saturday, Nov. 22 and brunch on Sunday, Nov. 23.

At all watch parties, guests will be able to catch the action live on the venue’s large TV screens with commentary in an adrenaline-filled atmosphere. DJs and hosts will bring the energy throughout the experience, along with quizzes, competitions and the chance to win exciting prizes. Unlimited sim racing across the venue’s 87 full-motion simulators one hour before each race and throughout the watch parties and after party lets attendees take on the track themselves. Off the track, guests can indulge in a tempting food and drink menu that brings the luxury of F1® to life.

“Short of being trackside, F1 Arcade Las Vegas is an outstanding spot to watch and feel every turn of the Grand Prix™,” said Adam Breeden, founder and CEO, F1 Arcade. “It’s wall-to-wall racing and all the electric energy that makes Las Vegas the perfect home for Formula 1 fans. We’re also thrilled to host the official FORMULA 1® HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX practice after party on Thursday night–a celebration open to all who want to keep the excitement going off the track.”

At the official after party kicking off race week on Thursday, Nov. 20, attendees can look forward to the ultimate getaway with unlimited sim racing for three hours, a welcome drink (draft or bottled beer, cider, seltzer, house wine or prosecco) and a live DJ and entertainment to keep the energy high. Tickets are $59, plus tax and fees.

For the qualifying watch party on Friday, Nov. 21, general admission tickets are $69, plus tax and fees, and include unlimited sim racing starting one hour before Qualifying starts as well as a welcome drink (draft beer, bottled beer, cider, seltzer, house wine or prosecco) and a mix of standing and open seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For an incredible night celebrating the speed and style of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, F1 Arcade will offer a limited number of Grandstand tickets for the Las Vegas Watch Party on Saturday, Nov. 22 for $295, plus tax and fees. This exclusive ticket puts fans in pole position for an unforgettable evening complete with unlimited sim racing starting one hour before the race, guaranteed seating in a private viewing area, live entertainment and bottomless beer, wine, bubbles and select sharing plates throughout the event. As an added bonus, the first 100 guests to purchase Grandstand tickets will receive exclusive access to the Terrace Reception, offering elevated views of the Strip during the city’s most thrilling weekend.

As the ultimate race reset, F1 Arcade will host brunch on Sunday, Nov. 23. For $125 ($25 deposit at booking), plus tax and fees, the brunch includes a glass of prosecco upon arrival, bottomless brunch cocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails for two hours, a shareable plate, a brunch main and unlimited sim racing.

Official After Party Details & Schedule:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 20

Doors open: 9 p.m.

Open sim racing: 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Address: F1 Arcade Las Vegas is located at 3500 South Las Vegas Boulevard insideThe Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

Las Vegas Qualifying Watch Party Details & Schedule:

Date: Friday, Nov. 21

Doors open: 7 p.m.

Qualifying starts: 8 p.m.

Open sim racing: 7 to 10 p.m.

Address: F1 Arcade Las Vegas is located at 3500 South Las Vegas Boulevard insideThe Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

Las Vegas Watch Party Details & Schedule:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 22

Doors open: 6 p.m.

Race starts: 8 p.m.

Open sim racing: 7 to 10 p.m.

Address: F1 Arcade Las Vegas is located at 3500 South Las Vegas Boulevard insideThe Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

Las Vegas Sunday Brunch:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 23

Doors open: 12:30 p.m.

Open sim racing: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Address: F1 Arcade Las Vegas is located at 3500 South Las Vegas Boulevard insideThe Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

In addition to the ticketed after party, watch parties and brunch during race weekend, F1 Arcade Las Vegas will offer complimentary admission to watch televised practice sessions on Thursday, Nov. 20 and Friday, Nov. 21. Unlimited sim racing will not be available, but visitors may purchase tickets for Team Racing–for groups of four or more to race against each other–or Head to Head–a more intense session with up to three drivers in a fast-paced competition. Food and beverages will also be available for purchase a la carte

Finally, tickets for future official F1 Arcade race watch parties, including Qatar (Sunday, Nov. 30) and Abu Dhabi (Sunday, Dec. 7), are also on sale now. General admission guests for all watch parties must be 7 or older to use the simulators; children under 14 must be supervised by an adult at all times. Grandstand ticket holders must be 21 or older. On race days, limited tickets will be available at the door. Tickets to the scheduled after party, watch parties and brunch are available for purchase now here.

ABOUT F1® ARCADE

F1® Arcade is the world’s first F1® experiential hospitality brand that launched its first venue in London in December 2022, followed by its first U.S. location in Boston Seaport in April 2024. F1® Arcade brings all the excitement, glamor and thrill of Formula 1® driving to the masses. It features full-motion racing simulators, reaction games, huge viewing screens and best-in-class food and cocktails, with an electric atmosphere. This is social gaming like you have never seen before. An in-house tech team worked in collaboration with Formula 1® and Studio 397, a subsidiary of Motorsport Games, to create a new gaming experience leveraging Studio 397’s racing simulation platform rFactor 2. F1® Arcade is the first and only officially licensed social gaming F1® experience specifically designed for the mass market, supported by Formula 1®. F1 Arcade plans to open 30 locations globally across the next five years, with a site confirmed to open in Atlanta as well as new venues now open in Las Vegas, Denver and Philadelphia.

ABOUT RACEWAY TRADING

F1® Arcade is a leading experiential hospitality brand trading through the Raceway Global group of companies. The group has an exclusive license from Formula 1 to bring F1® Arcade to market. F1® Arcade is led by Founder and CEO Adam Breeden with a total workforce population of over 600 operating out of the UK and US.

About The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

