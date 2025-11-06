Holman Introduces Innovative Robotics Management Solution

Holman, a global automotive services leader, announced the launch of Holman

Robotics, an entirely new division delivering the industry’s first

end-to-end robotic management solution. This groundbreaking offering

combines solution design, flexible financing, and lifecycle asset management

into one seamless model, making it easier than ever for businesses to deploy

robotics and industrial automation at scale.

“Robotic automation can transform a company’s operations, boost efficiency,

and reduce expenses, but high upfront costs, technical complexities, and an

overwhelming network of vendors often slows adoption. Holman is ready to

change that,” said Holman Chief Executive Officer Chris Conroy. “We are

building upon decades of experience managing complex assets for our

customers. As the industry’s premier fleet management provider, Holman helps

businesses eliminate these barriers to entry and will deliver tailored

robotics solutions that align with our customer’s business goals and

operational workflows.”

Holman Robotics takes a holistic approach to robotic automation, bundling

hardware, data integration, management software, and ongoing support into a

single, streamlined solution. This model enables customers to launch faster,

scale smarter, and maximize the long-term value of their investment with

less complexity.

Holman’s innovative robotics solution features:

Design Advocacy – Aligning the ideal robotics solutions with business

priorities and validating technical fit through a curated network of leading

OEMs, system integrators, and technology providers.

Streamlined Financing – Flexible funding options that consolidate all

expenses, transforming significant upfront capital investments into

manageable operating costs to accelerate deployment.

Centralized Management Platform – A unified platform that integrates data

across the automation ecosystem, enabling real-time monitoring, lifecycle

management, and performance optimization to provide insights that fuel

strategic decision making.

“As a growing number of businesses embrace robotic assets across a variety

of industrial applications – warehousing, manufacturing, sorting, security,

cleaning – there is clear need for a simplified solution to effectively

deploy and manage these units,” said Holman Vice President of Robotics Joe

Foster. “Our vision is to be a trusted strategic partner who provides

organizations the expertise and resources they need to deploy robotic assets

faster, more easily, and with confidence as they embrace the potential of

industrial automation.”

By partnering with and investing in a number of innovators across the

robotics sector, Holman is leveraging a century of expertise and unrivaled

competencies to deliver a unique solution that is poised to define the next

era of industrial automation.

For additional information about Holman’s extensive range of services,

including the company’s emerging robotics division, please visit Holman.com.

About Holman

Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and

consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our

people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began

100 years ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman,

headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest

family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with more

than 10,000 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.

Holman delivers a unique range of automotive services including

industry-leading fleet management and leasing; commercial vehicle equipment

manufacturing; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial

and personal insurance and risk management; venture capital funding; and

automotive retail sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership

groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and

principles, Holman is continuously Driving What’s Right. For additional

information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn,

Instagram, and Facebook.

Recommended for You