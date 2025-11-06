Holman Introduces Innovative Robotics Management Solution

Holman, a global automotive services leader, announced the launch of Holman
Robotics, an entirely new division delivering the industry’s first
end-to-end robotic management solution. This groundbreaking offering
combines solution design, flexible financing, and lifecycle asset management
into one seamless model, making it easier than ever for businesses to deploy
robotics and industrial automation at scale.
“Robotic automation can transform a company’s operations, boost efficiency,
and reduce expenses, but high upfront costs, technical complexities, and an
overwhelming network of vendors often slows adoption. Holman is ready to
change that,” said Holman Chief Executive Officer Chris Conroy. “We are
building upon decades of experience managing complex assets for our
customers. As the industry’s premier fleet management provider, Holman helps
businesses eliminate these barriers to entry and will deliver tailored
robotics solutions that align with our customer’s business goals and
operational workflows.”
Holman Robotics takes a holistic approach to robotic automation, bundling
hardware, data integration, management software, and ongoing support into a
single, streamlined solution. This model enables customers to launch faster,
scale smarter, and maximize the long-term value of their investment with
less complexity.
Holman’s innovative robotics solution features:
Design Advocacy – Aligning the ideal robotics solutions with business
priorities and validating technical fit through a curated network of leading
OEMs, system integrators, and technology providers.
Streamlined Financing – Flexible funding options that consolidate all
expenses, transforming significant upfront capital investments into
manageable operating costs to accelerate deployment.
Centralized Management Platform – A unified platform that integrates data
across the automation ecosystem, enabling real-time monitoring, lifecycle
management, and performance optimization to provide insights that fuel
strategic decision making.
“As a growing number of businesses embrace robotic assets across a variety
of industrial applications – warehousing, manufacturing, sorting, security,
cleaning – there is clear need for a simplified solution to effectively
deploy and manage these units,” said Holman Vice President of Robotics Joe
Foster. “Our vision is to be a trusted strategic partner who provides
organizations the expertise and resources they need to deploy robotic assets
faster, more easily, and with confidence as they embrace the potential of
industrial automation.”
By partnering with and investing in a number of innovators across the
robotics sector, Holman is leveraging a century of expertise and unrivaled
competencies to deliver a unique solution that is poised to define the next
era of industrial automation.
For additional information about Holman’s extensive range of services,
including the company’s emerging robotics division, please visit Holman.com.
About Holman
Holman is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and
consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our
people, our customers, and the community since 1924. The Holman story began
100 years ago as a single Ford dealership in New Jersey. Today, Holman,
headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is one of the largest
family-owned automotive service organizations in North America with more
than 10,000 employees across North America, the UK, and Germany.
Holman delivers a unique range of automotive services including
industry-leading fleet management and leasing; commercial vehicle equipment
manufacturing; powertrain distribution and logistics services; commercial
and personal insurance and risk management; venture capital funding; and
automotive retail sales as one of the largest privately owned dealership
groups in the United States. Guided by its deeply rooted core values and
principles, Holman is continuously Driving What’s Right. For additional
information, please visit Holman.com and connect with Holman on LinkedIn,
Instagram, and Facebook.
