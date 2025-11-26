Interpon empowers customers to ‘Own Your Impact’ and turn sustai nability into a driver of performance

Interpon, AkzoNobel’s powder coatings brand, is redefining the role of sustainability in powder coatings applications and inviting manufacturers, architects and designers to ‘Own Your Impact’ – a new, holistic approach that turns sustainability into a catalyst for performance, innovation, and measurable results.

Through ‘Own Your Impact’, Interpon helps businesses embed sustainability across their operations and translate environmental ambition into competitive and economical advantage, reflecting its Value-Driven Sustainability belief that performance and purpose go hand in hand.

It is a call to action, encouraging customers to take control of the areas where sustainability can make the greatest difference to their business. It moves beyond narrow sustainability claims to demonstrate how connected actions, from improving coatings and production lines to reducing waste and emissions, can deliver tangible results across an entire operation. Interpon helps make sustainability practical and measurable by turning ambition into action.

Working in close partnership with its customers, Interpon provides the products, tools, and expertise to bring these improvements to life, helping businesses operate more efficiently, innovate faster, and achieve stronger performance with lower environmental impact.

Building on decades of innovation in powder coatings, Interpon is using its expertise through ‘Own Your Impact’ to provide its customers with measurable sustainability and business performance in three key ways:

Sustainability that helps you perform: by providing solutions that make operations more efficient, consistent, economical, and cost effective. Tools like Interpon’s Eco+ Cure energy calculator identify opportunities to lower curing temperatures, reduce waste, and boost line productivity, helping customers cut energy use while improving cost control. Products that enable single-layer application further enhance productivity by reducing process steps, saving time and energy, and minimizing material use, delivering high performance with lower total cost and environmental impact. Sustainability that powers progress: by combining innovation, partnerships, and a deep understanding of the evolving regulatory landscape, Interpon enables manufacturers to stay ahead. The Interpon Eco+ products range brings together the brand’s sustainable coatings, including low-cure, bio-attributed, and long-life formulations, which are all backed by data. Interpon’s collaboration with suppliers in the value chain and technology partners, from AI-based start-ups to equipment manufacturers such as laser curing, continues to push the industry forward. Sustainability that works for you: by focusing on environmental performance and measurable impact, Interpon helps customers measure, verify, and communicate their sustainability achievements. Through its Eco+ Services – including coating line optimization tools like Flightpath Pro to drive efficiency, and Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) that provide transparent, third-party verified data – Interpon provides data-driven insights, certified quality, and long-term assurance across their operations.

Jorrit van Rijn, Marketing Director at AkzoNobel Powder Coatings, says ‘Own Your Impact’ reflects a results-driven approach to sustainability that connects performance and purpose: “Our goal is to make sustainability work for our customers, not as a separate initiative, but as an integral part of how they run and grow their business. With ‘Own Your Impact’, we help them identify where sustainability creates the greatest value, whether that’s improving line efficiency, reducing energy use, extending product life, or validating progress through data and audits.

“It’s a complete approach that connects innovation, performance, and measurable results. By supporting customers at every stage, we help turn sustainability into better productivity, lower costs, and stronger competitive advantage.”

For more information, visit: https://www.interpon.com/sustainability

Recommended for You