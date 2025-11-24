LightRanger 14 Click from MIKROE delivers high-precision distance and depth measurement using direct time-of-flight technology

LightRanger 14 Click is a new optical sensor Click board from MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards. The compact Click add-on boards enable developers to rapidly provide proof-of-concept, then prototype and code new embedded projects. LightRanger 14 Click provides high-precision distance and depth measurement capabilities using direct time-of-flight (dToF) technology.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: This new Click board is ideal for applications such as laser autofocus (LDAF), robotics, SLAM, gesture recognition, and people counting systems. It is part of our 100-strong family of optical sensor Click boards and over 800 projects with working code featuring the LightRanger 14 Click can be found on MIKROEs embedded projects platform EmbeddedWiki.

LightRanger 14 Click is based on the TMF8829, a high-performance multi-zone dToF sensor from ams OSRAM featuring integrated SPAD detection, time-to-digital conversion, and histogram processing. It supports configurable depth map resolutions of 8, 166, 322, and 482 zones, offering detection ranges from 10mm to 11.000mm with fine 0.25mm resolution and an 80 field of view. Equipped with an integrated VCSEL and multi-lens-array (MLA), it ensures uniform illumination and robust performance even under challenging optical conditions. The board features both I2C (I3C-compatible) and SPI interfaces and includes pins for control and interrupt signaling.

LightRanger 14 Click is a recent addition to MIKROEs 1800-strong mikroBUS-enabled Click board family. The board also features the ClickID function which enables automatic identification by the host system, simplifying use. Devices can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard, and come with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering excellent flexibility for evaluation and customization.

