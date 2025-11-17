Marquardt on the evolution of the steering wheel into a multi-sensor HMI hub

Interactive mechatronics and user-friendly person-machine interfaces are redefining the user experience of driving a motor vehicle.

Steering wheels have become systems which enhance driver safety and comfort through features such as hands-on detection and integrated heating.

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Laurent Meynard, Vice President Business Unit HMI and General Manager Marquardt France & Italy, what technological trends are currently shaping the development of intelligent steering wheel systems at Marquardt.

Meynard: As vehicles become increasingly connected, automated, and focused on user experience, intelligent steering wheel systems are evolving rapidly. Several major technological trends are driving this transformation.

Laurent Meynard, Vice President Business Unit HMI and General Manager Marquardt France & Italy.

The Human-Machine Interface (HMI) is advancing through touch and gesture control – combining capacitive surfaces, haptic feedback, and gesture recognition with physical buttons –along with integrated mini-OLED or LCD displays and voice interaction.

At the same time, advanced sensor integration is playing a key role. Driver monitoring systems (DMS) and sensors supporting driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving functions are helping to make steering wheels smarter and safer.

Steer-by-wire systems are enabling new levels of design flexibility and smoother transitions between manual and automated driving modes, often guided by haptic or vibration cues.

AI: How are artificial intelligence, safety requirements, and connectivity shaping the next generation of intelligent steering wheels?

Meynard: Intelligent steering wheels are no longer just control devices – they have evolved into multi-sensor HMI hubs that combine safety, personalization, and readiness for autonomous driving.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are now central to steering wheel innovation. They enable dynamic adjustment of haptic feedback – such as resistance, vibration, or alerts – based on road conditions, driver behavior, or safety risks.

They also allow for predictive safety features, such as detecting driver drowsiness, and make personalization possible by adapting functions to individual preferences.

At the same time, stricter safety and regulatory requirements are prompting innovations that reduce distraction, enhance cybersecurity, and protect biometric data.

Connectivity adds another vital dimension: steering wheels are increasingly linked with smartphones, wearables, and the vehicle ecosystem to deliver real-time communication and driver alerts. Sustainable and intelligent materials with adaptive textures further enhance ergonomics and comfort.

AI: What does your range of integrated, interconnected steering wheel systems encompass?

Meynard: Marquardt offers a complete range—from individual components to fully integrated steering wheel switch systems. These include multifunctional switches and innovative features such as Hands-On Wheel Detection (HOWD) and integrated heating.

Marquardt’s product portfolio is extensive.

All solutions are customizable and designed to provide seamless control of essential vehicle functions, helping drivers stay focused on the road.

AI: Does Marquardt’s modular platform enable brand-specific adaptation to different manufacturers and vehicle classes, equipment variants, and regions?

Meynard: Yes. Marquardt has developed a Steering Wheel Switch (SWS) Core Product Standard (CPS) that enables brand-specific differentiation and scalability across vehicle segments, from entry-level to premium variants.

Together with the CPS, the company’s Standard Modular Kit (SMK) provides modularity and scalability at both component and subsystem levels. This approach supports customers’ needs for flexibility while ensuring competitive cost, quality, and time to market.

As a leading supplier of intelligent steering wheel solutions, Marquardt is also frequently involved in early development phases with OEMs, helping to define architectures and key design parameters that enable both standardization and differentiation.

AI: How does Marquardt’s Hands-on Wheel Detection (HOWD) enhance safety in autonomous and semi-autonomous driving?

Meynard: HOWD is a crucial safety feature in autonomous and semi-autonomous driving because it ensures that the driver remains engaged and ready to take control when necessary.

The HOWD function is mandatory for vehicles equipped with lane assist systems. It prevents misuse of automation, enables safe and smooth handovers between automated and manual driving, and supports compliance with regulatory requirements.

AI: Does Marquardt’s steering wheel system platform include other components such as lighting, shift paddles, or steering wheel switches?

HOWD is a crucial safety feature in autonomous and semi-autonomous driving.

Meynard: Yes. With nearly 30 years of experience in supplying steering wheel systems since 1996, Marquardt’s product portfolio is extensive.

It includes steering wheel switches, shift paddles, satellite switches with integrated displays, HOWD ECUs, and more.

Serving a diverse customer base – from regional to global automotive and truck OEMs, and from mainstream to super-premium brands – Marquardt provides a complete range of technologies and solutions for steering wheel systems.

AI: What role does the electronic control unit (ECU) play within Marquardt’s steering wheel system platform?

Meynard: Beyond Marquardt’s existing SWS Core Product Standard, the steering wheel ECU architecture depends on each customer’s electrical and electronic setup.

It can be either a stand-alone unit or fully integrated into the steering wheel switch module.

The ECU acts as the “brain” of the steering wheel platform—processing inputs, generating outputs, safeguarding critical functions, communicating with other ECUs, and ensuring that all features are seamlessly integrated. Given the system’s complexity, advanced software capabilities are key to performance and reliability.

AI: In what way do lighting elements improve visibility and usability?

Meynard: Lighting elements within intelligent steering wheel systems can greatly enhance visibility and usability, particularly in highly integrated steering wheel designs.

The steering wheel ECU architecture matches individual customers’ electrical and electronic setup.

They improve the visibility of controls through adaptive brightness and color coding, provide driver feedback with dynamic signals or gradual lighting effects, and offer opportunities for personalization – all of which enhance safety and user experience.

What other innovative lighting ideas is Marquardt working on?

Meynard: Illumination within the steering wheel is a major driver of innovation and differentiation. Marquardt continues to explore new technologies and integration concepts to make lighting both a functional and aesthetic highlight of future steering wheel systems.

AI: What is next for Marquardt?

Meynard: Marquardt’s goal is to be a global mechatronic systems supplier that enhances the in-vehicle user experience through intelligent HMI solutions – not only for steering wheels but also for center consoles, door panels, and seats.

