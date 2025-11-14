Navi Auto Transport using technology to move cars faster and safer

Being a start-up unencumbered with legacy systems and thinking has its advantages.

One-year-old Navi Auto Transport is one of the fastest-growing auto transport brokers in the U.S., currently moving over 30,000 vehicles a year. The highly ambitious business says it invests heavily in cutting-edge technology and ongoing education to continually enhance its services and exceed client expectations.

Customers and the industry agree. Navi Auto Transport was identified by Forbes Advisor as one of the best car shipping companies of 2025, ranking #2 in the United States.

Automotive Industries (A) asked Ivan Karakostov, CEO and founder of Navi Auto Transport, what pivotal decisions or inflection points turned Navi from a startup into a national leader.

Karakostov: Looking back, there were three key turning points that really shaped Navi’s growth.

First, we made an early decision to build technology and processes that could scale, instead of relying on traditional brokerage methods, and looking to the world’s leading technology companies for guidance and inspiration as to what could work. That gave us a foundation for not only long-term growth but for also being extremely cost-efficient, and this allows us to pass the savings directly on to our customers.

Ivan Karakostov, CEO and founder of Navi Auto Transport.

It also allows us to quickly scale up to meet any new opportunities, whether that’s meeting the increasing demand on the consumer side, or helping businesses move cars quickly, safely and affordably, without compromising the bar we set for ourselves in offering an exceptional experience.

Second, we focused heavily on data and performance visibility, understanding what drives results and building around that. It helped us grow fast while also maintaining exceptional customer experience, focusing us on what truly matters while ensuring we don’t lose sight of any other part of the business.

And third, we built a team culture centered on accountability, transparency, and customer experience. That combination of tech, data, and people is what turned Navi from a small startup into one of the fastest-growing names in auto transport today.

These three pillars of our business have allowed us to become a national leader that is trusted by American consumers, and we are excited to now focus on our core strengths, including our efficiency and cost advantages, to deepen our relationships and opportunities with American businesses that have to deal with these same challenges.

AI: You recently spoke at the 2025 Super Dispatch Broker Summit 2025 about AI innovation in car shipping. Please walk us through how an AI feature deployed by Navi has changed operations or customer experience, and the measurable impact it delivered?

Karakostov: AI has been a major driver of our growth. At Navi, we have integrated AI across multiple parts of the business – from customer engagement to operations – and it has completely changed how we scale and deliver service.

One of our early breakthroughs was automating parts of the customer journey that traditionally required manual input. That alone improved response speed, consistency, and overall customer satisfaction almost overnight.

The measurable impact has been huge: higher conversion rates, faster decision-making, and a much smoother experience for both customers and carriers. It is proof that when AI is implemented thoughtfully, it can transform even the most traditional industries.

AI: Transparency is very important for customers. How does Navi’s pricing model and tools (including your car-shipping calculator) balance accuracy, speed, and fairness, and what are you doing to reduce surprise fees?

Karakostov: Transparency has been one of our main priorities from the start. The car shipping industry often struggles with unclear pricing, so we built Navi’s entire model around accuracy, fairness, and trust.

Our pricing tools are designed to give customers realistic, data-driven quotes instantly, not lowball numbers that change later. We combine technology, carrier data, and real-time market trends to keep prices as accurate as possible from the first click.

AI: Navi emphasizes 24/7 tracking and no upfront payments. How do those policies influence customer trust and conversion, and have you faced any tradeoffs (fraud risk, cashflow) that required process changes?

Ivan Karakostov speaking at the Super Dispatch Broker Summit 2025.

Karakostov: Those two policies – 24/7 tracking and no upfront payments – are at the heart of how we build trust. Customers want control and transparency, and when they see they can track their vehicle anytime and only pay once a carrier is assigned, it immediately changes how they perceive the process.

It has been a major driver of conversion and reputation. People feel safer booking with a company that does not pressure them for deposits and gives them full visibility from start to finish.

Of course, there are trade-offs. Any time you make a customer-first move, you take on more operational responsibility –whether that is managing risk, verifying intent, or keeping systems synced in real time.

But we have built strong internal safeguards and automation around those policies, so they have become a strength, not a challenge, and it is extremely important for us to get this right.

AI: Carrier vetting and insurance are central to auto transport. What does Navi’s carrier selection and claims process look like behind the scenes, and how do you ensure consistent service across thousands of shipments?

Karakostov: Carrier vetting and insurance are absolutely core to our operations. Behind the scenes, Navi runs every carrier through a multi-layer verification process that checks authority, insurance validity, safety ratings, and performance history.

It is not just a one-time check – it is ongoing monitoring to make sure every shipment is handled by a compliant, reliable carrier.

When it comes to claims, we focus on speed, documentation, and accountability. Our system tracks every step of the shipment, so if an issue arises, we already have the inspection reports and communication logs ready.

That allows us to help customers resolve things quickly and fairly.

Consistency at scale comes from structure and data. We standardize how carriers are vetted, rated, and matched to loads, ensuring every customer gets the same quality experience whether it is their first shipment or their tenth.

AI: Sustainability is now a selling point. What steps has Navi taken to reduce the carbon footprint of shipments, and how do you quantify or communicate environmental impact to customers?

Karakostov: Sustainability has become a core part of how we think about logistics. While car shipping will always involve fuel and distance, our focus is on reducing unnecessary miles and improving load efficiency.

By using data to match routes and consolidate shipments more intelligently, we cut down on empty miles – one of the biggest sources of waste in the industry.

We also partner with carriers who maintain modern, fuel-efficient fleets and adhere to stricter emission standards. On our side, we are investing in digital tools and AI routing that help minimize idle time and optimize carrier utilization.

In terms of communication, we are transparent about our progress. Customers increasingly want to know their environmental impact, so we are working on ways to display estimated CO₂ savings per shipment and highlight green-carrier partnerships directly in our platform.

The idea is simple: better efficiency is not just good for the planet—it is also good for our customers and carriers.

AI: Open trailers remain Navi’s core offering while enclosed moves command a premium. How do you decide which customers to target for enclosed vs open, and do you see demand shifting with changes in vehicle mix (EVs, classics, high-end models)?

Karakostov: Open transport is still the backbone of the industry – it’s efficient, affordable, and fits the majority of vehicles we move. But enclosed transport has seen steady growth, especially with the rise of EVs, luxury, and classic vehicles that require extra protection and battery safety standards.

We do not push one option over the other—we guide customers based on vehicle type, season, and value. Our data and AI tools help flag when a vehicle might benefit from enclosed service, whether that is due to ground clearance, paint sensitivity, or market conditions.

As the U.S. vehicle mix evolves – with more EVs, collectibles, and premium models hitting the road – we are definitely seeing a shift toward enclosed transport. It is still a smaller segment overall, but it is growing faster than the rest of the market, and we expect that trend to continue.

AI: Navi offers personal advisors, CRM tools, and a “Car Shipping Companies Near Me” feature. How do you balance automation (AI, calculators) with human service to scale personalization without losing quality?

Karakostov: That balance between automation and human touch is really the core of our model. Technology allows us to move faster and personalize at scale, but real relationships are what keep customers coming back.

Our AI tools – like the instant calculator, CRM automations, quote flows, and the foundations of our internal processes – handle the repetitive and data-heavy tasks. That frees up our personal advisors to focus on what actually matters: communication, trust, and problem-solving.

We have built the system so automation enhances – not replaces – human interaction. Every customer still gets a dedicated advisor who can step in anytime, backed by technology that makes their job smarter and more efficient.

That combination is what lets us grow quickly without sacrificing the personal service and accountability that define Navi.

AI: On the UX/legal side you mention a “revisit consent” button. How are you rethinking consent, data sharing, and communications preferences in a way that improves conversions while respecting customer privacy and regulatory requirements?

Karakostov: Customer privacy and transparency are central to how we communicate. We have designed our quote and communication systems to be clear, permission-based, and easy to manage.

Customers always know what they are opting into, and they can adjust communication preferences at any point.

To find out more, click here.

