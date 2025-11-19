SEMI Applauds Introduction of New Bill to Extend U.S. Tax Credit for Semiconductor Manufacturing Suppliers through 2031

SEMI, the industry association serving the global semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today announced support for the introduction of the Strengthening Essential Manufacturing and Industrial Investment Act (the SEMI Investment Act) in the United States House of Representatives. A companion bill to similar legislation introduced in the Senate, the SEMI Investment Act would extend the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit (“Section 48D”) established under the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act through 2031 and clarify that critical materials suppliers are eligible for the tax credit.

Introduced by Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) and Brendan Boyle (D-PA-2), the SEMI Investment Act would not only extend this tax credit vital to the expansion of domestic semiconductor manufacturing by an additional five years but also expand it to help fortify the supply of fundamental semiconductor materials.

“Ensuring a strong and secure domestic semiconductor ecosystem in the United States requires sustained investment across the entire semiconductor supply chain,” said Joe Stockunas, President of SEMI Americas. “The SEMI Investment Act extends the tax credit beyond 2026 and expands it to materials manufacturing projects that will help ensure that the good-paying jobs that accompany these critical projects stay in the United States. We are deeply grateful to Representatives Fitzpatrick and Boyle for introducing this critical legislation in the House of Representatives.”

“SEMI looks forward to working with Congress and the Trump Administration to extend and expand the Section 48D tax credit to ensure the continued growth of the semiconductor ecosystem in the United States,” said Stockunas. “The U.S.

semiconductor market is growing to meet the needs of critical technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), telecommunications, and bioengineering. That growth requires billions in upfront investment, and tax incentives are essential to strengthening domestic manufacturing and innovation.”

Visit SEMI Global Advocacy to learn more about public policy efforts and developments.

About SEMI

SEMI ® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and

1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability,

Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON ® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members’ business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org

Recommended for You