Switching expertise for automated test on show at productronica from Pickering Group

Pickering Group, the company with over 50 years of expertise in switching for automated test, will showcase its products and services to streamline the development and deployment of high-performance electronic test and verification systems – including a new compact 12-slot LXI/USB modular chassis and its expanded ultra-high-density Series 125, the industry’s smallest dual-pole reed relays, now joined by 1 Form B, 1 Form C, and 1 Form A RF variants – on stand 452 in Hall A1 at productronica, taking place from November 18 to 21, at Messe Mchen in Munich, Germany.

Established in 1975 and celebrating 50 years at the forefront of innovation, the world’s leading trade fair for the electronics manufacturing industry, productronica, co-located with SEMICON Europa, showcases the entire value chain spectrum of technologies and solutions for electronics development and production. From semiconductor manufacturing, microelectronics, and battery production to cleanroom technology and logistics, every two years, the world of electronics production comes together in Munich.

“Our modular switching and simulation products are based on familiar open industry standards that ensure long-term availability, shorten development time, and ultimately accelerate time-to-market,” said Steven Edwards, Head of Product Management at Pickering. “With expert-level knowledge in architecting switching and simulation systems, we help our customers achieve their test objectives efficiently and deliver products with intuitive tools to enhance development teams’ design efforts and productivity. The result is scalable COTS test systems that can be optimized to meet their needs today and in the future.”

Previewing the new 12-slot LXI/USB modular chassis, Lee Huckle, Chassis Product Manager at Pickering Interfaces, added: “Featuring a hybrid PXI/PXIe backplane and controllable by Ethernet or USB, the chassis occupies only a 2U rack-height form factor – making it ideal for space-restricted applications. Offering the highest slot count available in a 2U chassis and the lowest cost per slot on the market, it addresses a real need in the test and measurement space for more compact, scalable, and affordable modular test platforms.”

“With more than 55 years’ experience of designing high quality reed relays for use in instrumentation and automated test equipment (ATE), our relays are recognised for being highly reliable due to superior manufacturing and quality control processes,” said Robert King, Reed Relays Product Manager at Pickering Electronics. Previewing the expanded variants of its Series 125 ultra-high-density reed relays, King added: “Our updated Series 125 retains the world’s smallest 2-pole footprint and now adds the smallest 1A RF, 1B, and 1C options, enabling record channel density and greater routing flexibility on space-constrained cards.”

Pickering will also preview its new TSA (Test System Architecture) software platform at the show. Scheduled for release in early 2026, TSA is designed to help test engineers graphically design, share, maintain, and visualize their test system architecture.

Alongside the newly released products, Pickering will also showcase the following switching, simulation, and software products on stand 452 in Hall A1:

A PXI-based BMS (battery management system) test demo, which combines multi-cell battery simulators with other switching and simulation modules to create a fully flexible HiL (hardware-in-the-loop) BMS test system.

Turnkey LXI microwave switching and signal routing subsystems – including a custom 12×12 LXI microwave switching matrix demo.

Various PXI/PXIe switching and simulation solutions – including the new MEMS-based MultiGBASE-T1 FIU (fault insertion unit), 5 amp battery simulator, high voltage programmable resistor and high speed resolver.

Along its switching and simulation hardware, the company will also showcase its Switch Path Manager signal routing software, Microwave Switch Design Tool, and cabling and interconnection solutions – including its Cable Design Tool.

In addition, Pickering Group’s reed relay division, Pickering Electronics, will highlight its latest reed relay ranges, including the recently released Series 600 customizable high voltage reed relays.

About Pickering Group

The privately-owned Pickering Group comprises three electronics manufacturers: reed relay company, Pickering Electronics; Pickering Interfaces, designers and manufacturers of modular signal switching and simulation products; and Pickering Connect, which designs and manufactures cables and connectors. For more information, visit: www.pickering-group.com

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation technologies for electronic test and verification. We offer the industry’s most extensive range of switching and simulation products for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. We also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, application software, and software drivers created by our in-house software team to support these products.

Pickering’s products are specified in test systems installed worldwide and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally, with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic, Malaysia, and China, as well as additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We serve all sectors of the electronics industry, including automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical, and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products, or to find sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com

About Pickering Electronics

Pickering Electronics was formed over 50 years ago to design and manufacture high quality reed relays, intended principally for use in instrumentation and test equipment. Today, Pickering’s single-in-line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry, with devices 25% the size of many competitors. These small SIL/SIP reed relays are sold in high volumes to large ATE (automated test equipment) and semiconductor companies throughout the world. For more information on reed relays, please visit: www.pickeringrelay.com

About Pickering Connect

Pickering Connect specializes in custom cable assembly and connectivity solutions for various industries, with no minimum order requirement. Our innovative tools, such as the Cable Design Tool, make designing and manufacturing cables easier, faster, and more efficient, enabling us to deliver fully customized, high-quality cabling solutions to our customers. For more information on interconnection solutions, please visit: www.pickeringconnect.com

