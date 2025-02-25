K 2025: The Power of Plastics! Green – Smart – Responsible

Innovation is taking the plastics industry to new heights as it embraces the circular economy.

Companies involved in the sector are so keen to share their technology that, months ahead of the opening K 2025 in October, exhibition space is already fully booked.

Exhibitors from 61 countries will take part in K in Düsseldorf. Visitors will be able to meet with over 3,000 exhibitors in the 18 exhibition halls, from 8 to 15 October, 2025.

According to the organizers “K is the place where the entire value chain unites to present top performances and where the challenges of this industry are addressed. No other event boasts such international flair, extraordinary innovative power and such a rich variety of product launches as does K in Düsseldorf.”

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Thomas Franken, Director K, Portfolio Plastics and Rubber, Messe Düsseldorf, what makes K so successful.

Franken: K in Düsseldorf stands out as the world’s leading trade fair for the plastics and rubber industry because it offers an unparalleled showcase of complex solutions and international innovation.

Held every three years, it attracts experts, users, and decision-makers with outstanding quality and performance. No other event presents as many running machines live and in direct comparison, making it a must-attend platform for industry professionals.

Another unique strength of K is its high caliber supporting program, providing valuable insights and connections for industry professionals and numerous opportunities for direct exchange across national borders. K is more than just a trade show — it is a dynamic business platform, a trend indicator and a driving force for innovation in the global plastics and rubber sector.

AI: How is the automotive sector represented?

Franken: The automotive industry is undergoing a major transformation, driven by key trends such as alternative propulsion systems, lightweight construction, emission reduction, advanced design, and driver assistance technologies.

Technical plastics, polyurethanes and rubber play a crucial role in these developments, offering unparalleled properties and limitless application possibilities that enhance vehicle efficiency, safety and comfort.

Recognizing the importance of this sector, many exhibitors at K 2025 will showcase cutting-edge solutions tailored specifically for the automotive industry—one of their most significant target markets. From innovative materials to advanced manufacturing technologies, K 2025 will highlight how plastics and rubber continue to shape the future of mobility.

AI: Plastic gets a bad rap as a polluter. How will K help change this image and reduce waste?

Franken: This year’s K will showcase the confident and forward-thinking responses of the global plastics industry to today’s challenges.

With the motto “The Power of Plastics: Green – Smart – Responsible,” the trade fair will highlight the positive impact and immense ecological potential of plastics—provided they are managed responsibly.

By harnessing the industry’s technical expertise, innovative strength, and pioneering spirit, we can unlock new possibilities for a more sustainable future.

One of the three guiding themes of K 2025 is “Shaping the Circular Economy”. Companies across the value chain — ranging from raw material producers to machine manufacturers and processors — will demonstrate the progress already achieved and present cutting-edge solutions for the future.

Additionally, the official special show “Plastics Shape the Future,” organized by Plastics Europe Germany and the VDMA Forum, will explore sustainability, resource conservation and the circular economy in detail, promoting international dialogue, addressing challenges and showcasing innovative approaches.

K 2025 will make it clear: the plastics industry is evolving, committed to responsible innovation and ready to shape a more sustainable tomorrow.

AI: What are some of the innovations for K 2025?

Franken: K 2025 will introduce several exciting innovations. Building on its successful debut at the last K, the Start-up Zone will be significantly expanded this year, providing even more space for emerging companies dedicated to developing groundbreaking products and solutions in plastics and rubber.

To foster collaboration and synergy, the Science Campus — where universities, research institutions, and colleges showcase the latest advancements in plastics research — will be strategically positioned nearby with a refreshed concept.

A major highlight of K 2025 will be the “Plastics Shape the Future” program, which will feature dedicated theme days: The Power of Plastics (Opening Day), Circular Thursday, Climate Friday, Smart Sunday, Career Sunday, Innovation Monday, Visionary Tuesday.

A brand-new addition within this program will be the Start-up Pitch: TOWARDS ZERO – The Ultimate Startup Competition for a Circular Future, where the most innovative young companies will compete to showcase cutting-edge solutions for sustainability and circular economy.

The Young Talents Lounge, organized by the German Association for Plastics Converters (GKV), will provide school students, apprentices, and university students with valuable insights into career opportunities in plastics—aligning with another guiding theme of K 2025 “Caring about people” that underlines the industry’s commitment to social responsibility.

Another exciting new initiative will be “Women in Plastics”, a special networking event exclusively for women in the plastics and rubber industry. For the first time, K 2025 will host an inspiring forum featuring panel discussions and best-practice examples, advancing diversity and empowering female professionals in plastics.

AI: Which stand-out technologies have you identified?

Franken: Nowhere else are there as many world premieres as at K. That is precisely why the innovations and the “stand-out technologies” of the exhibitors are their best kept secrets until the start of the trade fair.

However, I expect that we will see major developments particularly in relation to digitalization. There is a good reason why “Embracing Digitalization” belongs to the three guiding themes of K 2025.

Companies in the plastics and rubber industry are aware of the transformative power of digitalization and are increasingly using digital technologies to boost the efficiency of their machines and products and to drive innovation. This enables improved process control of machines and plant systems.

Material flows also need to be digitalized. The next step is the intelligent processing of the various information. This brings us to AI. AI generates a high level of added value – in design, production and service. The potential here is enormous.

The use of ever more dynamically developing digital control options is the “silver bullet” for making all industrial processes – including recycling – even more effective. You can look forward to many exciting approaches and start-ups at K 2025!

AI: How are you enhancing the visitor experience?

Franken: At K 2025, we are committed to providing exceptional visitor experience by offering a range of digital services and tools designed to make your trade fair visit as seamless and efficient as possible.

To help you plan ahead, the K exhibitor database is already accessible online at k-online.com, allowing you to search for exhibitors, product categories, countries and halls. Interactive hall plans and other online tools ensure you can organize your visit effectively.

Our Ticketshop will open in April. We’re also enhancing engagement with the K-App, launching in spring 2025 for iOS and Android.

For professional networking, our Fair Match Tool will be available starting in August 2025, helping trade visitors and exhibitors connect based on shared interests.

Beyond the event itself, we provide year-round industry insights through K-MAG, our online magazine featuring trends, stories, and innovations from the global plastics and rubber industry.

Subscribers can also stay informed with our e-mail newsletter K-Monthly, or explore concise industry updates via our “What’s Up in Plastics & Rubber?” newsletter on LinkedIn.

And, of course, no visit to K in Düsseldorf would be complete without experiencing the city itself. Known for its vibrant international culture, world-class shopping, and renowned Rhenish cuisine and hospitality, Düsseldorf offers the perfect setting to unwind after a successful day at the trade fair.

AI: What is your message to visitors?

Franken: In addition to the many highlights we’ve already discussed, the unique strength of K lies in its unparalleled global networking opportunities on a personal, face-to-face level.

I am confident that K 2025 will once again serve as a reliable guiding star in challenging times, offering clear direction to the industry. That is why it is the No. 1 event worldwide. We invite the global plastics and rubber community to Düsseldorf to join us in shaping the future of plastics and rubber!