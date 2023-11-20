AI Online

Ai INNOVATION, SINCE 1895

Publicity Request Form

Join 100’s of industry leaders, complete the Automotive Industries Publicity Form below, to broadcast to 3.6m+ automotive industry professionals worldwide*

*Includes nomination for one of the industry’s most prestigious awards – Automotive Industries Corporation, Supplier & Executive of the Year Award Program

It’s (Automotive Industries) sort of like the Byte Magazine of the PC industry, very hardcore, covers all the models in-depth, explains what’s going on inside……definitely part of getting things going.
Bill Gates, Founder of Microsoft

 

Publicity Request Form – Please tick all relevant fields to maximize your publicity

Daily Broadcasting your Automotive Industries interview to automotive industry professionals worldwide delivering 'Brand Awareness' & 'Lead-Generation' for your company (Tick both boxes if you are looking for both Brand Awareness & Lead-Generation)
Broadcast your Automotive Industries interview to automotive industry professional worldwide, includes daily broadcasting on social media with lead-generation and contacts. Includes nomination for one of the industry's most prestigious awards - Automotive Industries Corporation of the Year (COTY)
Broadcast your Automotive Industries interview to automotive industry professional worldwide, includes daily broadcasting on social media with lead-generation and contacts. Includes nomination for one of the industry's most prestigious awards - Automotive Industries Supplier of the Year (SOTY)
Broadcast your Automotive Industries interview to automotive industry professional worldwide, includes daily broadcasting on social media with lead-generation and contacts. Includes nomination for one of the industry's most prestigious awards - Automotive Industries Executive of the Year (EOTY)
"It`s VERY nice! Everything looks great" - Linda Ferries Senior Communications Manager Delphi Corp
Choose one LinkedIn Group automotive professionals group from above
Choose another LinkedIn Group automotive professionals group from above
"It looks great - big compliment to you and your colleagues...and as soon as we have added the link on our website we will inform you. Thank you very much in advance for your effort" Eva-Maria Tomic Marketing, Hamamatsu Photonics Deutschland GmbH.
Optional extra posting - choose one group
Optional extra posting, choose one group
"Thank you very much for your support - this looks great!" Matthias Bartmann Communications Manager - Catalysts Europe, BASF - The Chemical Company.
"Thanks..Really nice job. Much appreciated" Roger Ormisher, Sr. Director, Global Corporate Communications & PR, Fisker Automotive
"The article came out just as we had planned........Thanks again for your very professional support" Jeffrey D. Orens, Vice President Business Development, Primet Precision Materials, Inc
"Thank you. Everyone is impressed" Barry Nay, CMO, Wyless
What a brilliant article!!! Rolf Wuhrl, President & CEO, AuDaCon AG
$ 0.00
"The custom cover produced for our company has done an excellent job of helping us tell our story to prospective and current clients. The staff at Automotive Industries was responsive and professional throughout the writing, editing and publishing process" Julie Fosgate, Senior Vice President, Marketing, CNAN National Warranty Corportion

AI’s Promise – 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

"The way Automotive Industries takes ideas from technical or management specialists and applies them to the automotive context is very informative and helpful" Christoph Loch, Professor of Technology Management, INSEAD
Choose all the categories that are relevant to your companies product & services in the automotive industry

You may have missed

6 min read

Pioneering Automotive Safety: Provizio’s Path to ISO Certification in Machine Learning and AI

23 hours ago John Larkin
2 min read

New e-Commerce Platform Makes it Easier than Ever to Purchase ROHM Products

23 hours ago John Larkin
4 min read

Cutting-Edge Vehicles Exhibits at the Canton Fair!

5 days ago John Larkin
6 min read

GIMS Qatar – a festival of motoring

6 days ago Ed Richardson