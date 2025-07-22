Source: neotires.com

NeoTires is a top rated online tire seller in the USA. I recently ordered tires from them, so that I could share my ordering experience with everyone. From how I came to know about NeoTires, why I chose NeoTires, how was the ordering process, payment methods accepted, free delivery, and my review of NeoTires is mentioned in this article.

What Is NeoTires?

NeoTires is a US-based online tire retailer specializing in tires for various types of vehicles including passenger, trucks, and tractors, and for various terrains such as smooth roads, tough terrains, rocky climbs, and everything in between.

NeoTires platform includes over 15K tires from recognized brands such as Bridgestone, Michelin, Toyo, from premium tires to budget models. All products are available in sizes from 14” to 22”, which can be easily filtered through user-friendly search tools and easy, transparent checkout. Free shipping is available for most tires (depending on size), and professional assistance is provided for drivers needing tailored guidance.

How Is The Ordering Experience at NeoTires?

The ordering process with NeoTires was quite smooth. The platform has quite a few tools to make it easier to find the right tires, including intuitive filters, descriptive information about each product, and reviews that helped me quickly understand if the selected tires fit my needs and vehicle.

In just a few clicks I reached the checkout stage, with clear information about delivery based on my zip code, the final price and the discount received, as well as a tracking number with which I could track the order. The order arrived in just 2 days, with brand new tires, exactly as promised by customer support.

How did I Come to Know About NeoTires?

I came across NeoTires while routinely researching on Google for ”best all-season SUV tires”. At that time, I wasn’t looking for a specific brand or model; my priority was the affordable price and product quality. NeoTires appeared organically in a headline that caught my attention: it was about the fact that even being part of the same “all-season” category, each tire has something unique that differentiates it from others in the same category. I ended up with a Continental CrossContact LX25, whose absolute advantage is the tread longevity, which made my purchase a long-term investment.

Later, I discovered that NeoTires can be easily found on Facebook and Instagram. NeoTires assistants are available for online recommendations without creating the sense of urgent and pushy sales. I even found them on Pinterest where NeoTires provides educational content on everything a driver should know about his tires from markings and DOT codes to daily care and safety recommendations.

Why Did I Choose NeoTires?

NeoTires was by far the only platform I considered before buying my tires. Like most of us, I looked at various competitors, both large and small, looking at price, ordering process, and what the retailers had to offer overall. The final vote went to NeoTires because instead of flashy ads and phrases promising the “best tires” I found verified customer reviews, detailed tire specs, and a smooth user experience to find the products that match my real needs. A nice bonus to all of this was the discount I received on my first-time order. In addition to the generous promotions that NeoTires runs on its Tire Deals page, the assistant offered me $10 off my first order, as a welcome bonus, just for deciding to give it a try.

I did my own research on Trustpilot and Google reviews, as the site reviews can sometimes be artificial. All I found was confirmation of convenient prices, fast shipping, and professional customer support. The rest was just a matter of a few clicks from product selection to checkout.

Was the Process of Ordering at NeoTires Smooth?

“Smooth” is exactly the word that best describes the ordering process with NeoTires. Even the driver with poor understanding on how to use website tools can easily place an order thanks to the intuitive structure of the platform. It all starts with a user-friendly search tool with various filters (by vehicle, season, brand, tire type) that instantly narrows the tire catalog matching your inquiry. Further on, you have access to tire specs descriptions, comparisons with similar products, and price filters to narrow the list of suitable products even closer to your criteria.

If you are confused between two or more tire models, you have instant contact with the live chat bot available 24/24 for primary guidance. Human assistance intervenes as soon as the chat bot detects that your request needs professional analysis by an expert in the field.

In my case, I needed guidance regarding tire size fitment. I wanted to make sure that a slight tire upsizing would not affect my SUV performance, suspension, and tire longevity. The agent described all the advantages and potential disadvantages of going too large in size, ultimately helping me choose the right fitment. I didn’t expect an assistant to talk about the cons; usually, salespeople only talk about the benefits in order to close the sale as quickly as possible. With NeoTires, I had a truly customer-oriented experience and a technical checkout process that took no more than 2 minutes.

What Payment Method I Used to Place the Order on NeoTires?

I preferred to use PayPal for an extra layer of security with NeoTires, because that’s what I usually do with platforms I use for the first time. The payment was processed quickly without any issues, and I received confirmation of it by email shortly after.

For further orders (as I plan to get a winter tire set in October also from NeoTires) I see no problem paying with a Visa card because this retailer has passed all my trust filters so far. NeoTires accepts all traditional payment methods from PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, to Google and Apple Pay, including split payments via Klara and Affirm. I have not found any external review that would discredit NeoTires from the perspective of transparency of online transactions and payments.

How Fast Did I Get the Tires from NeoTires?

I got my tires within two business days, even though I expected them later considering my location in Utah. The tires arrived on Thursday afternoon, having been placed on Tuesday, via FedEx with no shipping fee for me. NeoTires provided a tracking number right after placing the order, so I couldn’t check it well as the tires had already arrived at my doorstep.

My bad is that I didn’t request shipping the tires to a nearby installation point, even though NeoTires offers this service. The mounting was done by me and I have to admit that I don’t have the best skills in this subject. In the absence of a NeoTires installation service, I had to figure it out on my own the whole mounting process. In the end, I was able to do it successfully with Google help, but the next order will be requested to a nearby technical center. NeoTires does not currently have an installation service. It’s best to request delivery to a nearby installation point if mounting tires yourself is not your best asset.

What Didn’t I Get with NeoTires?

What I lacked with NeoTires was the tire installation service. I’m not the best at fitting tires and I think professional installation would have made the whole NeoTires experience flawless. However, NeoTires offers a convenient alternative to deliver the tires to a nearby service center. All you have to do is choose the service center where you want your tires delivered and the experts will install them on the spot without you having to get involved in the process.

What Is My Review of NeoTires?

On the whole, I must admit that I had a streamlined and honest experience with NeoTires. From discovery to the new tires mounted on my vehicle, it was a customer-oriented, transparent, and fast process.

The platform answers everything a busy driver who can’t afford spending a lot of time on research, comparison, and complex technical processes needs. Drivers want quality tires, decent price, fast delivery, and assistance oriented towards real guidance rather than sales pitches. NeoTires is exactly what it’s all about – a practical solution to find the right tires easily, delivered quickly, with responsive support, and without aggressive insistence on buying.

Here you have all the filters you need to quickly find the right products for your vehicle, and the terrain you cover. Here you find decent prices and easy checkout. Here you also find professional guidance without feeling obligated to buy anything. Humble, honest, and helpful- NeoTires seems to be a reliable option for what most drivers, including myself, are looking for.