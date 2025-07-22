PPG’s total system solution for EV battery packs: Enhancing safety, efficiency and sustainability

As electric vehicle (EV) charging rates increase, so does the demand for thermal management systems and battery protection technologies.

In response, PPG has developed a comprehensive system solution for EV battery packs, which it recently presented at The Battery Show Europe. These advanced coatings solutions not only enhance battery performance and safety but also improve manufacturing efficiency through automated application processes.

Automotive Industries (AI) asked Dr. William L. Brunat, PPG global director product development Automotive OEM Coatings and Mobility, to describe the company’s most important innovations.

Brunat: PPG’s core technologies include pretreatment and electrocoat (e-coat) for corrosion protection, as well as advanced solutions for thermal management, dielectric isolation and battery fire protection (BFP). Key platforms include:

PPG CORATHERM® TCA-4000 and PPG CORABOND® SA 6000 customizable bonding and thermal management solutions that support battery systems

customizable bonding and thermal management solutions that support battery systems PPG RAYCRON® Dielectric UV and PPG ENVIROCRON® Dielectric Powder coatings, which enhance insulation and safety

PPG ENVIROCRON® PCM 50120 flame-retardant powder coating

flame-retardant powder coating PPG CORAGUARD™ SE 530: anti-blast fire protection.

We also offer technical support in material selection, helping customers optimize performance and tailor solutions to their specific needs. Our global manufacturing footprint and close collaboration with OEMs ensure consistent quality and full process support.

AI: How do your systems help to improve performance, aesthetics and passenger safety?

Brunat: At PPG, our purpose is to protect and beautify the world. While aesthetics certainly matter, performance is our top priority for EV battery coatings. Our spray-applied coatings offer flexibility and conformability that plastics and composites cannot match.

Our thermal management materials help maintain optimal battery temperatures, enhancing safety and extending battery life. These coatings also enable more efficient heat transfer and protection of sensitive components.

AI: Do your coating solutions cover the entire EV powertrain?

Brunat: Yes, our coating materials offerings include battery fire protection, thermal management, dielectric isolation and EMI/RFI shielding.

We work closely with OEMs and Tier suppliers to address critical challenges in EV battery pack design and production, leveraging our global capabilities.

AI: Can you elaborate on your technologies for thermal management, dielectric isolation, and battery fire protection?

Brunat: We provide a wide range of liquid and powder coatings, including epoxy, polyester, hybrid, acrylate and urethane formulations. Our hybrid powder coatings combine the best properties of epoxy and polyester, offering excellent resistance for automotive applications. Some highlights include:

PPG Envirocron® Dielectric Powder coatings provide electrical insulation and durability for battery pack components, with fast repair options for minor defects

coatings provide electrical insulation and durability for battery pack components, with fast repair options for minor defects Thermal management materials, such as CORATHERM® TCA-4000 and PPG CORABOND® SA 6000 coatings improve heat regulation and the performance of battery systems

coatings improve heat regulation and the performance of battery systems PPG CORAGUARD™ SE 5300 is a mica-free, anti-blast fire protection coating.

In addition, we supply adhesives and sealants that ensure reliable bonding and sealing of components as well as a UV Dielectric repair solution that enables quick spot repairs for damaged components.

PPG also partners with OEMs and Tier suppliers to develop customized solutions for specific EV powertrain needs.

AI: What about corrosion protection?

Brunat: Our e-coat technology is a benchmark in the industry, renowned for its ability to significantly reduce auto-body corrosion and extend vehicle lifespan.

These solutions include pretreatments, electrocoats, powder and underbody coatings, and advanced chemistries like phosphate and zirconium coatings, epoxies and urethanes. These solutions exceed OEM standards, enhancing appearance and durability.

AI: What is next for PPG?

Brunat: Looking ahead, PPG remains committed to advancing its pioneering technologies to meet the evolving demands of the EV industry. One of our key areas of focus is the continued development of the next generation Powercron® HD electrocoat, which not only delivers exceptional corrosion protection, but also introduces flame resistance, an essential feature of EV battery safety.

In addition, PPG is expanding its dielectric powder coatings portfolio, such as the Envirocron® line, to further enhance battery performance, safety, and durability. These coatings are designed to improve manufacturing throughput while offering robust protection for sensitive battery components.

Sustainability is also a major priority. PPG is actively developing thermal debonding technologies that enable the controlled separation of battery components, making recycling more efficient.

To address the practical challenges of manufacturing and logistics, our UV-cured spot repair system for dielectric coatings allows for quick and effective repairs of parts that may be damaged during transportation or handling, minimizing waste and downtime.

Beyond battery packs, PPG is also innovating in the area of conductive coatings for EMI/RFI shielding, ensuring that electronic components within EVs are protected from electromagnetic interference. These developments reflect PPG’s holistic approach to EV powertrain protection, combining safety, performance and sustainability in every solution.