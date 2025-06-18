L-Charge and Epic Charging Partner to Expand Immediate Access to Off-Grid EV Charging Infrastructure

L-Charge, the pioneer in off-grid ultra-fast EV charging solutions, and Epic Charging, a leading Charge Point Operator (CPO) software provider, have joined forces to accelerate the rollout of reliable, accessible EV charging where it’s needed most. This collaboration pairs L-Charge’s mobile, grid-independent chargers with Epic Charging’s OCPP 2.0-compatible platform to create a seamless charging experience for both fleets and the public.

The partnership presents a new business opportunity for landowners, particularly those with existing parking lots at motels, hotels, busy restaurants, concert halls etc. By offering fast and accessible charging stations, these locations can now generate additional revenue. L-Charge’s off-grid charging technology allows landowners to repurpose unused land or underutilized parking spaces into profitable charging stops, without waiting for grid connections or infrastructure delays. And with Epic Charging’s integrated credit card readers and user-friendly software, drivers can pay seamlessly – enabling landowners to offer a fully independent, revenue-generating charging experience from day one.

One of the first beneficiaries of this joint solution is Discount Tire, the largest independent tire and wheel retailer in the U.S., which is already planning to outfit a number of its service depots with L-Charge units, transforming them into multi-purpose destinations that go beyond traditional tire services.

“L-Charge and Epic Charging allow us to expand our services quickly without waiting on the grid or taking on major capital investment,” said Discount Tire Executives. “We can now offer EV charging to both public and our own fleet customers using the space we already have, turning our depots into more versatile, revenue-generating locations”.

By adding both private and public ultra-fast EV chargers, Discount Tire is expanding its offering to serve not just vehicles in need of tires, but also the growing number of EV drivers looking for convenient, reliable charging.

“If you have land with parking space, we can evaluate its utilization and deploy a trial charging station. This is a win-win – you can earn from charging while helping the world transition to sustainable energy,” said Dmitry Lashin, founder of L-Charge. “We make it easy to unlock new revenue streams for landlords, who have parking lots that could become more attractive with the ultra-fast EV charging, without any infrastructure development.”

Together, L-Charge and Epic Charging are removing one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption: infrastructure delays. While utilities race to build out the grid, this partnership enables immediate deployment of charging sites that support both commercial operations and personal EV use today, not years from now.

A recent case study highlights the power of this collaboration. In a hybrid-use deployment, L-Charge’s off-grid chargers were installed in a matter of days at a location with no existing grid connection. The site now serves both fleet vehicles and the public, illustrating how one installation can serve multiple needs and get diesel vehicles off the road without waiting for utility upgrades.

This marks one of the first real-world deployments of OCPP 2.0, ensuring full interoperability between L-Charge’s chargers and Epic’s software platform. Users can easily locate, start, and pay for a charging session using Epic’s mobile app or Payter credit card readers without any app download or account setup.

“Our goal has always been to make EV charging simple and scalable,” said Michael Bakunin, CEO of Epic Charging. “Working with L-Charge, we are proving that software and off-grid hardware can work hand in hand to meet the needs of a growing EV market.”

As more communities and businesses look for ways to electrify without delay, partnerships like this one show that innovation, not just infrastructure, can lead the way. Flexibility, speed, and technology will define this next phase of EV charging expansion.

About L-Charge

L-Charge is a global leader in off-grid EV Charging-as-a-Service. Its mobile and stationary charging solutions run on low-carbon fuels such as RNG and flare gas, enabling ultra-fast charging in any location without needing a grid connection. For more information, visit www.l-charge.net

About Epic Charging

Epic Charging is a Silicon Valley-based B2B SaaS company on a mission to become the world’s leading EV charging software provider by elevating customer experience, reliability, and scale. Its open protocol (OCPP) Charge Point Management System (CPMS) is specifically designed to address the industry’s most pressing challenges – including uptime, transparency, and profitability. Epic delivers seamless interoperability with major EV charger manufacturers and an intuitive user experience for fleets, businesses, and municipalities.

For more information, visit www.epiccharging.com