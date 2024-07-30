AI Online

Ai INNOVATION, SINCE 1895

Ai Library Subscription

 

Unlock 100+ years of automotive history with full access to Automotive Industries’ 100 Year Library for just $90. Gain access to back issues from 1925-1975, delving into the rich legacy of the magazine that began as “The Horseless Age” in 1895, documenting the shift from horse-drawn carriages to motor vehicles.

Originally named “The Automobile” in 1909, the magazine chronicled the early days of gasoline, steam, and electric vehicles. It adopted its current title, “Automotive Industries,” in 1917, and briefly expanded to “Automotive and Aviation Industries” during World War II to include the burgeoning aircraft industry.

As Bill Gates, Founder of Microsoft, remarked, “If you go back and look at The Horseless Age, it’s sort of like the Byte Magazine of the PC industry, very hardcore, covers all the models in-depth, explains what’s going on inside… definitely part of getting things going.”

Buy & click now to access thousands of Automotive Industries’ issues in our historic extensive archives!

You may have missed

3 min read

How to Set Up and Operate a Mechanic Business

43 mins ago John Larkin
Huntsman provides a range of epoxy- and polyurethane-based composite solutions for EV battery, interior and exterior applications.
7 min read

Huntsman’s new polyurethane and epoxy composites for EVs

2 hours ago Ed Richardson
3 min read

The Essential Features of Disaster Relief Trailers

5 hours ago John Larkin
5 min read

Time to innovate, transform and drive a sustainable future at the 20-year anniversary of Automechanika Shanghai in December

20 hours ago John Larkin