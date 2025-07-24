Infineon Partnership Advances Functional Automotive Safety

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) announced a partnership with UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) to accelerate the implementation of ISO 26262 functional safety compliance for Infineon’s automotive customers. ISO 26262, an international standard for functional safety, provides a process for managing and reducing safety risks associated with the integration of electrical and electronic systems for automotive safety applications, essential for dependable connectivity, electromobility, and higher levels of automated driving.

In this partnership, the UL Solutions Software Intensive Systems group will offer Infineon’s customers highly customized trainings, advisory services, and independent confirmation measures to help achieve ISO 26262 compliance with the accurate use of Infineon chipsets in ASILx applications, enhancing vehicle safety while reducing product development costs and the average time to market for new vehicles.

“With the rise of electrification, vehicle automation and driver assistance functions, along with functional safety, continue to be critical elements for OEMs and customers,” says Bill Stewart, VP of Marketing for Americas at Infineon. “By partnering with UL Solutions, automotive customers now have robust support and tools to become ISO 26262-compliant and to help ensure their systems are functionally safe, reliable and secure. Customers will also have access to additional tools to aid in keeping their systems up to date for the life cycle of their vehicle. We look forward to providing this additional layer of service to our automotive customers.

The UL Solutions services will primarily be available for Infineon’s AURIX™ and TRAVEO™ T2G microcontrollers, OPTIREG™ PMIC (power management IC), MOTIX™ gate drivers, and XENSIV™ sensors.

“Functional safety is a critical piece of automotive design,” says Florian Schmidt, Senior Director and General Manager of the Mobility and Critical Systems group at UL Solutions. “Our collaboration with Infineon provides their customers access to a comprehensive suite of our services to help expedite their time to market while unlocking innovation, market expansion and a seamless integration of safety, security and sustainability. Our collaboration will help pave the way for a safer, more secure and sustainable digital world.”

Infineon is the global market leader in automotive semiconductors enabling key applications such as driver assistance and safety systems, powertrain and battery management, comfort, infotainment and security.

Availability

Customers in the U.S. using Infineon’s AURIX andTRAVEO™ T2G microcontrollers, OPTIREG™ PMIC (power management IC), MOTIX™ gate drivers, and XENSIV™ sensors have access to

UL Solutions’ extensive suite of services, including ISO 26262 training, customized consulting during product development and external assessment of ISO26262 standard compliance. These services will be available to customers globally in the future.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The Company had around 58,060 employees worldwide (end of September 2024) and generated revenue of about €15 billion in the 2024 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).