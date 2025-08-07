AMI Plastics World Expos attract over 300 exhibitors 

More than 300 exhibitors have already signed up for the AMI Plastics World Expos 2025, which takes place on November 12–13, 2025 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, OH, USA. The expanded free-to-attend exhibition is North America’s largest plastics industry gathering of the year.

The event brings together four focused expos: the Compounding World Expo, Plastics Recycling World Expo, Plastics Extrusion World Expo, and Polymer Testing World Expo. Each features an international selection of suppliers, plus a dedicated conference theater with full two-day programs of technology talks, business debates and keynote presentations.

The exhibitor lineup is still growing and boasts leading industry players such as: Advansix; Ampacet; Buss; BYK; Cabot; Cargil; Clariant; Conair; Coperion; CPM; Davis-Standard; Entek; Erema; Farrel Pomini; Galata; Gneuss; Heritage Plastics; IMCD; Imerys; KraussMaffei; KW Plastics; Leistritz; Maag; Milliken; Mitsui; Motan; Omya; PTi; Q-Lab; Revolution; Shini; Struktol; Thermo Fisher; TPEI; Westlake; Windmoeller & Hoelscher; X-Rite; and many more.

“Attracting over 300 exhibitors is a testament to the strength of the plastics community and the value this show delivers,” said Kelly DeFino, Exhibition Sales Team Manager at AMI. “We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of professionals to Cleveland this November for two days of innovation, insight, and networking. With new features like our AI in Plastics theme, we’re continuing to evolve and expand the show’s relevance across the supply chain.”

The expos will occupy the three largest halls of the state-of-the-art Huntington Convention Center in downtown Cleveland, showcasing a comprehensive selection of manufacturers of extrusion, compounding, recycling and testing equipment, alongside suppliers of polymers, additives, software and industry services.

The event will also host over 100 expert speakers in its four free-to-attend conference theaters. They will explore key themes including materials innovations, process optimization, recycling technologies, market trends, regulatory developments and the increasingly vital role of AI.

With exhibition space filling rapidly, companies interested in showcasing their products are encouraged to secure their booths soon. For more information on exhibiting, visit the website.

Secure your free two-day pass to the expos and conferences by registering here.

