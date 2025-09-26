What to Do After a Car Accident and How to Protect Your Rights

Indianapolis is a busy city with lots of traffic. Every day, people are driving to work, school, or running errands. With so many cars on the road, accidents can and do happen. If you are in a crash, it is important to know what to do next.

Taking the right steps can help keep you safe and protect your legal rights. It’s also smart to talk to a car accident lawyer in Indianapolis to make sure you’re treated fairly.

Here’s a simple guide to help you after a car accident.

1. Stay Calm and Stay Safe

After a crash, your heart might be racing. Try to stay calm. Take a deep breath. Check yourself and others for injuries. If it’s safe, move your car out of the road to avoid another crash.

If anyone is hurt, call 911 right away. Safety comes first.

2. Call the Police

Always call the police, even if the crash seems small. The police will make a report. This report can be very important later if you need to file a claim or go to court.

Be honest with the officer. Stick to the facts. Don’t guess or blame anyone at the scene.

3. Exchange Information

Get the other driver’s name, phone number, license plate number, and insurance info. Also, take note of the car’s make, model, and color.

If there are any witnesses, ask for their names and contact details too. Witnesses can help support your side of the story.

4. Take Pictures

Use your phone to take pictures of the damage, the road, traffic signs, and any injuries. Photos can show what happened and help prove your case later.

Try to take clear pictures from different angles.

5. Get Medical Help

Even if you feel okay, it’s still a good idea to see a doctor. Some injuries don’t show up right away. A doctor can check for hidden injuries and keep a record of your visit.

Medical records are strong proof that you were hurt in the accident.

6. Don’t Talk to Insurance Too Soon

The other driver’s insurance company may call you quickly. Be careful. Don’t say too much, and don’t agree to a settlement before talking to a lawyer.

Insurance companies want to pay as little as possible. They may try to get you to say something that hurts your case.

7. Talk to a Lawyer

A car accident lawyer in Indianapolis can help you understand your rights. They can deal with the insurance company, help gather evidence, and make sure you get fair compensation.

You may be able to get money for:

Medical bills

Car repairs

Lost wages

Pain and suffering

A lawyer will fight for what you deserve.

Key Takeaways

Stay calm and check for injuries after a crash.

Call the police and get a report.

Get the other driver’s and witnesses’ info.

Take pictures of the scene.

See a doctor, even if you feel fine.

Don’t talk to insurance alone.

Contact a car accident lawyer in Indianapolis for help.

Recommended for You