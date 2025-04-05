5 Things You Should Never Do After a Car Accident

The moment of impact is just the beginning. A car accident can leave you shaken, confused, and unsure of what to do next. The decisions you make in those critical moments can significantly impact the outcome of your situation.

In cities like Las Vegas, car accidents are a stark reality. Nevada’s at-fault system means that whoever is liable for the crash is responsible for damages, making it crucial to understand local laws and regulations. Las Vegas itself has a notable number of accidents, with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reporting a significant portion of the state’s total incidents.

If you find yourself in such a situation, it’s essential to know how to navigate the aftermath effectively. For guidance, consider consulting a Las Vegas car accident lawyer near you. They can help you avoid common pitfalls and ensure you receive the compensation you deserve. Understanding what not to do is just as important as knowing the right steps to take.

Read on to discover the five things you should never do after a car accident—mistakes that could cost you dearly.

1. Never Leave the Scene Without Reporting the Accident

Under Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) 484E.010, drivers must immediately stop at the scene of an accident involving injury, death, or property damage. Fleeing—even if the crash seems minor—can result in hit-and-run charges, which carry severe penalties, including fines, license suspension, or even felony charges.

Always call 911 if there are injuries or significant damage. Police reports are crucial evidence for insurance claims and legal cases. Even in minor fender-benders, exchanging information and documenting the scene protects you from false accusations later.

2. Never Admit Fault or Apologize

In the stress of the moment, you might say something like “I’m so sorry, I didn’t see you!”—but this can be used against you. Nevada follows modified comparative negligence (NRS 41.141), meaning your compensation can be reduced if you’re found partially at fault. Even a casual apology could be twisted into an admission of liability.

Instead, stick to the facts: check on everyone’s safety, call for help, and let investigators determine fault. Statements should be limited to law enforcement and your attorney.

3. Never Skip Medical Attention

Adrenaline can mask pain, and some injuries (like whiplash or internal bleeding) may not show symptoms immediately. Delaying medical care not only risks your health but also gives insurers a reason to argue your injuries weren’t serious—or weren’t caused by the crash.

Under Nevada law (NRS 41A.097), you must prove your injuries are accident-related to recover damages. A prompt medical evaluation creates a paper trail linking your condition to the collision. Follow all treatment plans to avoid accusations of “failure to mitigate damages.”

4. Never Give a Recorded Statement to the Other Driver’s Insurer

Adjusters often call quickly, asking for a “quick statement” to “speed up your claim.” But their goal is to minimize payouts. They may twist your words or use minor inconsistencies to deny coverage.

You are not legally required to provide a statement to the other insurer (NRS 686A.015). Politely decline and direct them to your attorney or your own insurance company. Even saying “I’m not sure” is safer than guessing details under pressure.

5. Never Accept the First Settlement Offer Without Review

Insurers frequently lowball victims, especially those without legal representation. Once you accept a settlement, you typically waive your right to further compensation—even if later medical bills exceed the payout.

Before signing anything, consult a professional to assess:

Current and future medical costs

Lost wages and reduced earning capacity

Pain and suffering damages

Key Takeaways

After a crash, your priority is safety—but protecting your legal rights is a close second. Nevada’s laws favor those who act carefully: report the accident, seek medical care, and avoid statements that could hurt your case. When in doubt, silence is safer than regret.

If you’ve been injured, remember that time limits apply (Nevada’s statute of limitations is generally 2 years for personal injury claims—NRS 11.190). The right steps now can make the difference between a fair recovery and a costly mistake.