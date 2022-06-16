AEWIN Partners with Blaize to Deliver High Performance GSP Computing for Edge AI Applications

Blaize, the AI

computing innovator revolutionizing edge and automotive computing solutions, today

announced that AEWIN Technologies, Taiwan, is offering its platform of Multi-Access Edge

Computing network appliances, SCB-1932, with the Blaize® Xplorer X1600P-Q PCIe

accelerator for Edge AI computing.

“AEWIN’s collaboration with Blaize enables us to fulfill the demands of real-time traffic

inference/analysis to accomplish AI applications at edge efficiently,” said Charles Lin, Chief

Executive Officer at AEWIN. “As the global MEC markets continue to grow by leaps and

bounds, AEWIN-Blaize Edge server with utmost performance and efficiency is our response for

this demand.”

AEWIN SCB-1932C server harnesses the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor® (GSP®)-based

Xplorer AI accelerator platform utilizing the Blaize AI Software Suite to deliver outstanding AI

performance with higher system reliability, lower power consumption, and faster time-to-market.

“We are pleased to partner with AEWIN Technologies and provide a customizable solution for

smart city utilizations in traffic management, pedestrian safety, and multi-object detection," said

Dinakar Munagala, Co-founder and CEO, of Blaize. "Easily programmable with the Blaize

Picasso SDK and AI Studio software, the X1600P-Q PCIe software-defined accelerator runs

efficiently in a complete streaming fashion, critical to providing secure and reliable systems to

the Global marketplace."

The Blaize® Xplorer X1600P-Q PCIe accelerator is designed for edge and enterprise AI

inference applications enabling industrial PCs, servers, and other products to easily integrate AI

inference. With low power, low latency, and more efficient memory use, the X1600P-Q can be

used for computer vision applications and new AI inferencing solutions across a range of edge

smart vision use cases.

About AEWIN

AEWIN Technologies, a member of Qisda Business Group, provides smartly designed

networking platform for customers of any scale. With 20 years of experience building high

performance network forwarding platforms, AEWIN has extensive knowledge in building secure

and reliable systems trusted by some of the top Network Security experts as the foundation of

their network security solution. We offer products featuring the full range of Intel processors, as

well as being the first AMD EPYC and Ryzen based network solution provider. AEWIN can be

your hardware partner with flexible design and customization options to meet your stringent

requirements. www.aewin.com

About Blaize

With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize leads new-generation computing unleashing

the potential of AI to enable leaps in the value technology delivers to improve the way we all

work and live. Blaize offers transformative edge computing solutions for AI data collection and

processing at the edge of network, with focus on smart vision applications including

automobility, retail, security, industrial and metro. Blaize has secured US$155M in equity

funding to date from strategic and venture investors Franklin Templeton, Temasek, DENSO,

Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, GGV Capital, Wavemaker and

SGInnovate. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in Campbell (CA),

Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings

Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com