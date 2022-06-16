AEWIN Partners with Blaize to Deliver High Performance GSP Computing for Edge AI Applications

Blaize, the AI
computing innovator revolutionizing edge and automotive computing solutions, today
announced that AEWIN Technologies, Taiwan, is offering its platform of Multi-Access Edge
Computing network appliances, SCB-1932, with the Blaize® Xplorer X1600P-Q PCIe
accelerator for Edge AI computing.
“AEWIN’s collaboration with Blaize enables us to fulfill the demands of real-time traffic
inference/analysis to accomplish AI applications at edge efficiently,” said Charles Lin, Chief
Executive Officer at AEWIN. “As the global MEC markets continue to grow by leaps and
bounds, AEWIN-Blaize Edge server with utmost performance and efficiency is our response for
this demand.”
AEWIN SCB-1932C server harnesses the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor® (GSP®)-based
Xplorer AI accelerator platform utilizing the Blaize AI Software Suite to deliver outstanding AI
performance with higher system reliability, lower power consumption, and faster time-to-market.
“We are pleased to partner with AEWIN Technologies and provide a customizable solution for
smart city utilizations in traffic management, pedestrian safety, and multi-object detection," said
Dinakar Munagala, Co-founder and CEO, of Blaize. "Easily programmable with the Blaize
Picasso SDK and AI Studio software, the X1600P-Q PCIe software-defined accelerator runs
efficiently in a complete streaming fashion, critical to providing secure and reliable systems to
the Global marketplace."
The Blaize® Xplorer X1600P-Q PCIe accelerator is designed for edge and enterprise AI
inference applications enabling industrial PCs, servers, and other products to easily integrate AI
inference. With low power, low latency, and more efficient memory use, the X1600P-Q can be
used for computer vision applications and new AI inferencing solutions across a range of edge
smart vision use cases.
About AEWIN
AEWIN Technologies, a member of Qisda Business Group, provides smartly designed
networking platform for customers of any scale. With 20 years of experience building high
performance network forwarding platforms, AEWIN has extensive knowledge in building secure
and reliable systems trusted by some of the top Network Security experts as the foundation of
their network security solution. We offer products featuring the full range of Intel processors, as
well as being the first AMD EPYC and Ryzen based network solution provider. AEWIN can be
your hardware partner with flexible design and customization options to meet your stringent
requirements. www.aewin.com
About Blaize
With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize leads new-generation computing unleashing
the potential of AI to enable leaps in the value technology delivers to improve the way we all
work and live. Blaize offers transformative edge computing solutions for AI data collection and
processing at the edge of network, with focus on smart vision applications including
automobility, retail, security, industrial and metro. Blaize has secured US$155M in equity
funding to date from strategic and venture investors Franklin Templeton, Temasek, DENSO,
Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, GGV Capital, Wavemaker and
SGInnovate. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in Campbell (CA),
Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings
Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com