GKN Automotive launches next-generation inverter with most advanced 800V electric vehicle tech

GKN Automotive, the global leader in drive systems, has launched its

next-generation inverter, offering OEMs the most advanced 800V electric

vehicle technology available.

The upgraded product features a range of efficiency and lightweighting

improvements to deliver market-leading performance and enhanced

sustainability. The next-gen inverter, one of three modular elements of GKN

Automotive’s leading eDrive platform, offers a 20 per cent power output

increase over the previous version. In addition, power density is up by 50

per cent, power-to-weight ratio rises by 60 per cent, and copper content is

reduced by 63 per cent.

A key development is the integration of 800V technology, which will mean

faster charging times, increased battery size, and improved performance for

future electric vehicles. By 2025, GKN Automotive forecasts the majority of

electric vehicles on the market will utilise the technology. To offer OEMs

complete flexibility on existing vehicles, the next-gen inverter is also

compatible with existing 400V systems.

Christoph Gillen, Director of Systems Engineering, GKN Automotive, said:

“The performance we have been able to deliver with the new inverter is an

important next step in our mission to drive a cleaner, more sustainable

world, as we’ve been able to vastly increase performance and improve

efficiency. We believe that the future of EV technology is 800V

architectures, so it was crucial that this product supported an 800V range

and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved.”

This latest innovative product from GKN Automotive is a result of an ongoing

mission to push the boundaries of development and drive a cleaner, more

sustainable world. Support for this approach is provided by GKN Automotive’s

Formula E partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing, which demonstrates how

performance on track can inform the engineering of systems on the road,

through accelerated development and testing in extreme, demanding scenarios.

ABOUT GKN AUTOMOTIVE

GKN Automotive is the global leader in drive systems. A global automotive

technology company that pioneered electric drive systems and is now driving

the future of transportation. It is the trusted partner for most of the

world’s automotive companies, specialising in developing, building and

supplying market-leading drive systems and advanced ePowertrain

technologies.

GKN Automotive’s market-leading Driveline division demonstrates strength in

depth, with an extensive portfolio of products that combine value with

technical expertise. The technologies span high-volume low-cost vehicles to

top end premium cars with complex all-wheel drive driving dynamics. These

world-class products are being constantly refined and improved for global

customers.

The ePowertrain division now offers solutions for all electrified vehicles

and is a go-to technology partner, creating the ultimate electrified driving

experience. Its ability to fully integrate eDrive systems derives from its

all-wheel drive legacy and leadership. The first eDrive system being fitted

to a production car over 20 years ago and is now powering over 1.5 million

electrified vehicles worldwide.

GKN Automotive is headquartered in the UK, operating in 20 countries and

employing 25,000 people worldwide.