GKN Automotive launches next-generation inverter with most advanced 800V electric vehicle tech

GKN Automotive, the global leader in drive systems, has launched its
next-generation inverter, offering OEMs the most advanced 800V electric
vehicle technology available.
The upgraded product features a range of efficiency and lightweighting
improvements to deliver market-leading performance and enhanced
sustainability. The next-gen inverter, one of three modular elements of GKN
Automotive’s leading eDrive platform, offers a 20 per cent power output
increase over the previous version. In addition, power density is up by 50
per cent, power-to-weight ratio rises by 60 per cent, and copper content is
reduced by 63 per cent.
A key development is the integration of 800V technology, which will mean
faster charging times, increased battery size, and improved performance for
future electric vehicles. By 2025, GKN Automotive forecasts the majority of
electric vehicles on the market will utilise the technology. To offer OEMs
complete flexibility on existing vehicles, the next-gen inverter is also
compatible with existing 400V systems.
Christoph Gillen, Director of Systems Engineering, GKN Automotive, said:
“The performance we have been able to deliver with the new inverter is an
important next step in our mission to drive a cleaner, more sustainable
world, as we’ve been able to vastly increase performance and improve
efficiency. We believe that the future of EV technology is 800V
architectures, so it was crucial that this product supported an 800V range
and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved.”
This latest innovative product from GKN Automotive is a result of an ongoing
mission to push the boundaries of development and drive a cleaner, more
sustainable world. Support for this approach is provided by GKN Automotive’s
Formula E partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing, which demonstrates how
performance on track can inform the engineering of systems on the road,
through accelerated development and testing in extreme, demanding scenarios.
ABOUT GKN AUTOMOTIVE
GKN Automotive is the global leader in drive systems. A global automotive
technology company that pioneered electric drive systems and is now driving
the future of transportation. It is the trusted partner for most of the
world’s automotive companies, specialising in developing, building and
supplying market-leading drive systems and advanced ePowertrain
technologies.
GKN Automotive’s market-leading Driveline division demonstrates strength in
depth, with an extensive portfolio of products that combine value with
technical expertise. The technologies span high-volume low-cost vehicles to
top end premium cars with complex all-wheel drive driving dynamics. These
world-class products are being constantly refined and improved for global
customers.
The ePowertrain division now offers solutions for all electrified vehicles
and is a go-to technology partner, creating the ultimate electrified driving
experience. Its ability to fully integrate eDrive systems derives from its
all-wheel drive legacy and leadership. The first eDrive system being fitted
to a production car over 20 years ago and is now powering over 1.5 million
electrified vehicles worldwide.
GKN Automotive is headquartered in the UK, operating in 20 countries and
employing 25,000 people worldwide.