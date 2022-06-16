Power Integrations (NASDAQ:

POWI), the leader in gate driver technology for medium- and high-voltage inverter

applications, today announced the SCALE TM EV family of gate-driver boards for Infineon

EconoDUAL TM modules. Suitable for original, clone and new SiC variants, the driver targets

high-power automotive and traction inverters for EV, hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles including

buses and trucks as well as construction, mining and agricultural equipment.

SCALE EV board-level gate drivers incorporate two reinforced gate-drive channels,

associated power supplies and monitoring telemetry. The new boards are automotive-

qualified and ASIL B certified, enabling implementation of ASIL C traction inverter designs.

The first SCALE EV family member to be released is the 2SP0215F2Q0C, designed for the

EconoDUAL 900 A 1200-volt IGBT half-bridge module.

Peter Vaughan, director of automotive business development at Power Integrations, said:

"Gate-driver design is critical to both the performance and reliability of electric vehicles. By

offering a product where the development, testing and qualification plus ASIL certification

have already been done, we are dramatically reducing development time and cost.”

The high level of integration provided by innovative new driver ICs enables the entire driver

board, including gate power, to fit onto the outline of the power module, while still

providing the spacing necessary for reinforced isolation according to the IEC 60664

standard. The ASIC package provides 11.4 mm of creepage and clearance, specifically

designed to meet the requirements for 800volt vehicle system voltages. Input and output

Power Integrations Launches SCALE EV: Automotive-Qualified IGBT/SiC Module Driver Family;

Targets Bus, Truck and Con-Ag EVs

Page 2

lines to the system microcontroller are connected via two independent on-board connectors

to meet functional safety requirements. A single 5 V supply per channel is required, with

other isolated voltages being generated on the board itself.

The SCALE EV gate-driver family is rated at 1200 V for 400-volt and 800-volt systems and

supports both silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs and silicon IGBTs. The design carries a 5500-

meter altitude rating and is optionally available with conformal coating for technical

cleanliness requirements. The design includes a wide range of protection provisions,

including active short-circuit, active discharge of connected DC-link capacitor, overvoltage

limitation via active gate control, diagnostic function such as gate monitoring, signal

transmission monitoring and on-chip temperature monitoring, and short-circuit and over-

current response of less than one microsecond for SiC MOSFETs and less than three

microseconds for IGBTs.

Availability & Resources

Support materials for SCALE EV include the data sheet, pressFIT tool CAD design, the

RDHP-2250Q adaptor breakout board and PC-based software. Power Integrations offers

design services to tune switching performance for specific IGBT or SiC die, and to customize

the layout for novel module form-factors. Samples of the 2SP02152FQ are available now,

with full production release in the fourth quarter of 2022. Pricing starts at $200 each for

100-piece quantities.

For further information, contact a Power Integrations sales representative. For a brief video

overview of SCALE EV, visit us at www.power.com/products/scale_ev.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-

voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-

power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient

transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to

megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

###

Media Contact Press Agency Contact

Power Integrations Launches SCALE EV: Automotive-Qualified IGBT/SiC Module Driver Family;

Targets Bus, Truck and Con-Ag EVs

Page 3

Linda Williams

Power Integrations

(408)-414-9837

linda.williams@power.com

Nick Foot

BWW Communications

+44-1491-636-393

nick.foot@bwwcomms.com

Power Integrations, the Power Integrations logo, power.com and SCALE are trademarks or registered

trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. Infineon and EconoDUAL are registered trademarks of

Infineon Technologies AG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.