EA Elektro-Automatik Opens New Technology and Training Center in Detroit

EA Elektro-Automatik, a leading manufacturer of programmable power supplies,
bidirectional power supplies and regenerative electronic loads, announces
the opening of its new Technology and Training Center in Troy, MI. The
center will offer product demos, training and pre-purchase testing available
to companies in the nearby region and countrywide.
EA Elektro-Automatik provides advanced power test technology that
differentiates it from competitors. EA Elektro-Automatik units lead the
industry in power density with up to 15kW in 3U and 30kW in a 4U package.
Additionally, EA bidirectional units provide best-in-class energy recovery,
more than 96%, and the ability to generate less heat, noise and operational
costs, resulting in a quicker ROI.
The new center will feature an advanced demo lab available for in-person
training and testing, as well as a video demonstration lab for remote
sessions, so customers can test various power supplies and software tools.
Video demonstrations are conducted by application engineers and incorporate
up to six cameras for multiple views. Appointments for the video demo lab
can be reserved in as quickly as two days.
“We are excited to offer a convenient way for customers to test our products
and software tools or participate in hands-on demonstrations and training,”
remarked Eric Turner, Americas Director of EA Elektro-Automatik. “Our new
center will provide a powerful way to showcase our advantages and
capabilities to better serve the rapid growth in electrification research
and manufacturing in the territory.”
While the center expects to serve the local automotive industry, customers
and prospects from around the country are also encouraged to come to the
center for their training and pre-purchase testing needs. National growth in
electric vehicles, alternative energy technology and energy storage have
expanded applications for EA customers, driving the demand for advanced
testing equipment.
Turner added, “we have partnered with a number of renewable energy companies
to help them test demanding power applications. The new center adds to our
ability to create long-term partnerships with these companies to help move
their technology forward to meet their development and sustainability
objectives.”
EA Elektro-Automatik is already planning future expansion of the center to
handle the interest in the growing technology in DC power supply testing.
About EA Elektro-Automatik
EA Elektro-Automatik has been producing state-of-the-art programmable DC
power supplies and electronic loads since 1974. The company is dedicated to
providing power solutions that lead in technology advancement for research
and development and manufacturing in the automotive, energy storage,
telecommunications, alternative energies and aerospace industries. With a
presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia, EA Elektro-Automatik’s
autoranging power supplies lead the industry in output power flexibility,
density and operating efficiency. For more information, visit
www.eapowered.com