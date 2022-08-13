Finnish Tech Company Release Autonomous Driving Software Platform

Sensible 4 Releases Autonomous Driving Platform DAWN™ and Welcome Metaplanet as an Investor

9.8.2022, Finland Sensible 4 releases their first autonomous driving software platform product – DAWN™. The technology, enabling autonomous driving in all weather, without the need for lane markings, is underpinned by decades of experience and expertise in the field of outdoor robotics. The company, headquartered in Finland, has also increased its A-round funding. To date, Sensible 4 has raised a total of €16.7M.

Finnish self-driving technology company Sensible 4 releases their first autonomous driving software platform product DAWN™. Following extensive testing in simulators and open-road conditions across the world – DAWN™ is now ready to be utilised by Sensible 4’s OEM customers as they develop their future Level 4 automation offering. Sensible 4 is seeking to integrate DAWN™ into vehicles entering serial production starting from 2024 with its current and new OEM-customers.

All-Weather Capability Without the Need for Lane Markings

Autonomous driving software platform DAWN™ has the unique ability to allow automated operations to take place in locations that were previously considered unthinkable from the perspective of autonomous driving.

“The ability to conquer new ground stems from DAWN’s™ features. It is capable of operating in all weather, in darkness, without the need for lane markings, and in the presence of ever-changing environmental obstacles and surroundings”, comments Harri Santamala, CEO of Sensible 4.

He adds: “DAWN™ is now ready to be used by OEMs as part of their production line planning. This means we can actively start addressing the transport challenges of today, such as driver shortage, whilst providing a sustainable solution that will help the planet in the future.”

One Autonomous Driving Software Platform for Three Use Cases

DAWN™ is SAE level 4 autonomous driving software platform that provides three solutions in one; it enables last mile transport of goods and people in the form of autonomous industrial transport, delivery vehicles, and shuttle buses. DAWN™ has been developed on the back of extensive expertise and experience in the field to meet automotive safety and quality standards.

A vehicle with SAE Level 4 automation software and sensor stack is able to drive without human assistance in limited conditions, and it can be remotely operated. The DAWN™ autonomous driving software platform is system agnostic, ensuring its suitability for different vehicle types, with different sensor configurations. One of the key features of DAWN™ is the Remote Operations, enabling a human remote operator to supervise and control the vehicle remotely from the control centre. A single remote operator is able to operate multiple vehicles, thus providing an efficient operation for commercial use.

DAWN™ is currently being used in Bodø, Norway where Sensible 4 is carrying out the world’s first long-term autonomous driving service North of the Arctic Circle.

Metaplanet VC – New Investment With Remarkable Track Record

Sensible 4 has continued to increase its funding – taking the total to €16.7M. The latest funding, saw the introduction of a new investor Metaplanet VC, was co-led by Japanese NordicNinja VC and further complemented by family offices and employees. Metaplanet VC, owned by Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn, is an early-stage investment firm that provides capital to deep tech startup founders. Metaplanet back mission-driven founders working on positively disruptive deep technologies.

“We’re proud to partner with Sensible 4 – a company that is shaping the future of transportation. Sensible 4’s product DAWN™ not only demonstrates how close we are to realising the benefit of autonomous mobility, but it also sets an unprecedented standard within the industry, due to its all-weather capability. Ultimately, we believe that autonomous mobility will play a huge part in helping our planet and addressing the transport issues of today, such as driver shortage. We’re excited to see our partnership vision with Sensible 4 become a reality”, says Rauno Miljand, Managing Partner at Metaplanet.

“Metaplanet has a fantastic investment track record with multiple large-scale automotive and robotic companies in their portfolio. Metaplanet’s expertise, paired with our expansion into international markets – where we are working with several OEMs to bring DAWN™ to Europe and Japan – means we’re able to start realising the benefit of autonomous mobility”, comments Santamala on the new investment.

Sensible 4 Oy is a Finnish self-driving technology company that has solved a major obstacle in autonomous driving, varying weather. The company’s SAE Level 4 autonomous driving platform product DAWN™ turns any vehicle into self-driving. The unique technology combines software and information from several different sensors, enabling vehicles to operate in all weather conditions, including snowfall and fog.

The founders of Sensible 4 have been developing autonomous vehicles since the ‘80s. The technology has won multiple awards, including 1st place in the Dubai World Challenge for Self-Driving Transport 2019 competition and the Finnish Engineering Prize in 2020.

Sensible4.fi

Metaplanet is an early-stage investment firm set up with the aim to provide patient capital to mission-driven deep tech startup founders.

Metaplanet.com