DuPont Pyralux® AP to Aid Reliable Performance of Semikron-Danfoss eMPack® Modules Powering Next-Gen Electric Vehicles

DuPont (NYSE:DD) Interconnect Solutions, part of the Electronics & Industrial business, announced today a multiyear contract with European power module manufacturer Semikron-Danfoss who will integrate DuPont™ Pyralux® AP all-polyimide double-sided copper clad laminate into its eMPack® power modules to further enhance the capabilities of next-gen electric vehicles.

Integrating Pyralux® AP copper clad laminate into eMPack® traction inverter designs will help EV automotive engineers address key requirements related to signal integrity and power transmission. The characteristics of Pyralux® AP benefiting this application from Semikron-Danfoss include:

* Robust thermal resistance for temperature stability

* All-polyimide dielectric layer

* Extreme durability

* Excellent bond strength for automotive-grade reliability

* Excellent low dissipation loss characteristics

* Superior electrical performance

* Consistent signal integrity

Further, Pyralux® AP’s dielectric thickness tolerance and low coefficient of thermal expansion make it ideal for rigid flex or multiple layer flex applications. The adhesive-less flexible circuit material has a flammability rating of UL 94-V0, a maximum operating temperature of 200°C, and is certified to IPC 4204A/11.

“Pyralux® AP emerged as our best-fit solution after extensive testing and because the product has demonstrated three decades of stable, reliable performance in a variety of industries where operating conditions, like ours, are severe,” said Karl-Heinz Gaubatz, CTO of Semikron. “eMPack® is a perfect fit to SiC MOSFET power modules. We look forward to working with DuPont and their Pyralux® technology to help eMPack® become a global leader in EV power modules.”

Earlier this year, Semikron-Danfoss, headquartered in Nuremburg, Germany, won a billion-Euro contract beginning in 2025 to furnish patented eMPack® power modules to a major German automotive manufacturer. Within silicon-carbide MOSFET or full silicon-carbide technology-based modules, traction inverters can be created which are extremely compact, scalable, and reliable because of a Semikron double side sintered assembly and connection technology called Direct Pressed Die (DPD).

“We are excited how this EV power module application of Pyralux® AP copper clad laminate supports a sustainable and electrified future to help preserve our planet for generations to come,” said Andy Kannurpatti, Global Business Director, Films & Laminates, DuPont Interconnect Solutions. “The eMPack® power module is expected to enable millions of next-gen electric vehicles by 2032. We look forward to contributing significantly to the much-anticipated success of eMPack® and appreciate the collaboration with Semikron-Danfoss.”

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products, and technical service to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com

About Semikron-Danfoss

Semikron Danfoss is a global technology leader in power electronics. Our product offerings include semiconductor devices, power modules, stacks and systems.

In a world that is going electric, Semikron Danfoss technologies are more relevant than ever. With our innovative solutions for automotive, industrial and renewable applications we help the world utilize energy more efficiently and sustainable and thus to significantly reduce overall CO2 emissions – facing one of the biggest challenges today.

We take care of our employees and create value for our customers by investing significantly in innovation, technology, capacity and service to deliver best-in-industry performance and for a sustainable future.

Semikron Danfoss is a family-owned business, merged by SEMIKRON and Danfoss Silicon Power in 2022. We employ more than 3,500 people in 28 locations across the world. Our global footprint with production sites in Germany, Brazil, China, France, India, Italy, Slovakia and the United States ensures an unmatched service for our customers and partners. We offer more than 90 years of combined expertise in power module packaging, innovation and customer applications – making us the ultimate partner in power electronics.

