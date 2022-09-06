From gigahertz to terahertz, Rohde & Schwarz exhibits latest mmWave test solutions at EuMW 2022 in Milan

Rohde & Schwarz is exhibiting at EuMW from September 27 to 29, 2022, at booth D18 of the Milano Convention Centre. The demonstrations at the company’s booth cover the full spectrum of microwave test solutions – from gigahertz to terahertz – and meet current and future industry demands.

Focus on the D band: applications beyond 5G

The frequency range between 50 GHz and 170 GHz is becoming increasingly attractive, especially for new wideband communications applications beyond 5G – in particular the upcoming 6G standard. Rohde & Schwarz continues to push the limits of sub-THz research and brings an innovative signal generation and analysis solution for measurements in the D band to Milan that will significantly simplify early next generation mobile communications research. The new R&S FE170 frontend extensions are easy to mount to and configure with the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator and the R&S FSW signal and spectrum analyzer. The extensions will allow the two high-end test instruments to cover frequency ranges between 110 GHz and 170 GHz – ideal for early sub-THz research.

Another setup at the company’s booth focuses on phase noise measurements in the D band. For next generation communications applications, low phase noise is essential for good modulation performance and a low EVM. At EuMW 2022, Rohde & Schwarz is premiering its updated R&S FSWP phase noise analyzer and VCO tester, which accurately measures phase noise to help improve the performance of the oscillators used in these communications applications. The new R&S FSWP models have an updated design, a new capacitive touchscreen and provide greater accuracy for measuring high-end oscillators.

RF and microwave component testing

Another highlight at the Rohde & Schwarz booth is a brand-new solution for the verification of RF components in characterization and production environments. The R&S PVT360A performance vector tester combines vector signal generator and vector signal analyzer in one instrument and provides outstanding measurement speed. It covers a frequency range up to 8 GHz and offers flexible bandwidth configuration and an optional second TRX channel. The highly flexible DUT connectivity and parallel DUT testing of the R&S PVT360A allow RF chipset manufacturers to quickly perform characterization and production tests.

Further highlights include the recently launched R&S ZNB26 vector network analyzer with an extended maximum frequency of 26.5 GHz and the R&S ZNB43 with a frequency range of 100 kHz to 43.5 GHz. Rohde & Schwarz is demonstrating wideband noise parameter measurements and deembedding applications with these instruments. For the latter, the company offers integrated software options that help with complex deembedding practices at high microwave frequencies.

Test solutions for aerospace and defense applications

The 47.2 GHz to 50.2 GHz and 50.4 GHz to 51.4 GHz frequency bands are filed at the ITU for NGSO and GSO satellite systems. With the R&S FSVA3050, Rohde & Schwarz has introduced a new version of its high speed signal and spectrum analyzer for labs and production, now covering up to 50 GHz and optionally up to 54 GHz, and therefore ideal for testing satellite components such as filters and amplifiers. With its high dynamic range and outstanding phase noise, the analyzer offers performance previously only possible with high-end instruments. In Milan, Rohde & Schwarz has a satellite testing setup that combines the R&S FSVA3050 with the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator, which covers up to 56 GHz or, optionally, up to 67 GHz. The instruments perform beam hopping and interactive multimedia satcom testing based on the latest extensions of the DVB-2SX standard with its Annex E.

To showcase phase coherent multichannel pulse analysis, Rohde & Schwarz is bringing the next generation of the R&S RTP high-performance oscilloscope to EuMW. The instrument combines high-class signal integrity measurements with the fastest possible acquisition for real-time analysis. The R&S RTP is the ideal receiver for a multichannel comparison measurement, achieves excellent channel-channel skew with its integrated pulse source and can be used to evaluate deceptive jamming techniques for both jammer and victim radars in parallel. With its advanced digital trigger, the oscilloscope reliably isolates radar pulses and uses segmented memory to efficiently store radar signals.

Automotive radar and connectivity testing

Developers of automotive radar modules and systems can experience radar signal interference measurements at the Rohde & Schwarz booth with the enhanced R&S ATS1500C antenna test system. The user-friendly antenna test chamber enables precise and highly reproducible measurements. The future-proof compact antenna test range (CATR) technology means it is ready for the next generation of imaging radars with higher antenna apertures. The new features increase flexibility, allow parallel access to both polarizations and enable efficient temperature-controlled measurements in a wide temperature range. In combination with the R&S AREG800A automotive radar echo generator, the optional R&S FSW43 spectrum analyzer and the optional R&S SMW200A vector signal generator, the R&S ATS1500C is the most complete system on the market for automotive radar module development, validation, calibration and compliance testing.

The fine-ranging and security capabilities of ultra-wideband (UWB) make it an ideal technology to realize future challenges in automotive and mobile applications such as vehicle access control and gesture recognition. Testing the performance of UWB devices is important to ensure compatibility and correct operation. With the R&S CMP200 radio communication tester, Rohde & Schwarz is demonstrating a test solution at EuMW optimized for solving UWB test challenges in high-volume production environments and in R&D. The tester combines the capabilities of a signal analyzer and a signal generator in a single instrument. In combination with Rohde & Schwarz shielded chambers, the R&S CMP200 offers a complete solution for transmitter, receiver, time of flight (ToF) and angle of arrival (AoA) measurements in conducted and radiated mode, compliant with IEEE 802.15.4a/z specifications.

Rohde & Schwarz will showcase these and other highlights from its test solutions portfolio for microwave and mmWave applications at EuMW from September 27 to 29, 2022, at booth D18 of the Milano Convention Centre. In addition, experts from the company will contribute to the Defense, Security and Space Forum on September 28, which is part of the conference program. For more information and to register for the event, visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/eumw