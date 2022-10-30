Cepton, Inc. Announces Agreement for $100 Million Investment from Koito Manufacturing

Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and

leader in high performance lidar solutions, announced that it has entered

into a binding investment agreement dated October 27, 2022 (“Investment

Agreement”) for a $100 million investment from its long-term automotive Tier

1 partner and current shareholder, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (“Koito”)

(TSE: 7276). As previously reported, the investment will be used to fund

Cepton’s next stage of growth as it scales its lidar solutions for mass

deployment.

Under the terms of the Investment Agreement, which has been unanimously

approved by Cepton’s board of directors, Koito will purchase $100 million of

convertible preferred stock (the “Preferred Stock”), with a purchase price

of $1,000 per share. The Preferred Stock will be convertible, beginning on

the first anniversary of the issue date, into shares of Cepton’s common

stock at an approximate initial conversion price of $2.585 per share,

representing a 10.0% premium to Cepton’s volume-weighted average price over

the trailing 20 trading day period ending on October 26, 2022. The initial

conversion price also represents a 13.4% premium to Cepton’s closing price

on October 26, 2022 and a 7.0% premium to Cepton’s average closing price

over the past five trading days. At Cepton’s election, the Preferred Stock

carries a 4.250% per annum dividend if paid in kind or a 3.250% per annum

dividend if paid in cash, in each case paid quarterly in arrears.

Dating back to 2017, Cepton and Koito have a strong history of

collaboration, and this marks Koito’s third investment in Cepton since 2020.

As a direct result of their partnership, Cepton and Koito were awarded the

industry’s largest known ADAS lidar series production award.

“We are excited to further strengthen our partnership with Koito and remain

deeply grateful for Koito’s continued support. This investment solidifies

Cepton’s financial position, and allows us to continue our execution

excellence as we focus on commercialization and mass market deployment of

our lidar sensors,” said Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton’s Co-Founder and CEO.

“We are pleased to announce our third investment in Cepton as we work

towards developing and commercializing next-generation automotive sensor

technologies. Our partnership has developed over the years and Cepton

remains a critical partner for us. This investment serves as a testament to

our commitment towards Cepton and bringing lidar-based ADAS and AV systems

to everyday vehicles,” said Mr. Michiaki Kato, Koito’s President.

Consummation of the investment is subject to, among other things, the

approval of Cepton’s shareholders and satisfaction of applicable closing

conditions. The investment is expected to close in the first quarter of

2023. More information regarding the investment and key terms of the

Preferred Stock will be included in a Form 8-K to be filed by Cepton with

the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advisors

ICR Capital LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Cepton and

O’Melveny & Myers LLP is serving as legal counsel to Cepton. SMBC Nikko is

serving as exclusive financial advisor to Koito and Davis Polk & Wardwell

LLP and Nishimura & Asahi are serving as legal counsel to Koito.

About Cepton

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive

(ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications.

With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and

achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while

enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award

with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is also engaged with all

Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective

experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies,

Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance,

high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and

has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to

automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence

in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global

customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton

on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Koito

Under the corporate message, “Lighting for Your Safety”, Koito Manufacturing

Co., Ltd. (Koito) has been marking a history of leadership in automotive

lighting since its establishment in 1915. Today, the Koito Group consists of

31 companies located in 13 countries worldwide and provides products and

services to customers all over the world, through the global network led by

five major regions (Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Asia). Its products,

recognized for its high quality and advanced technology, are widely used by

automotive makers worldwide. The company is responding to the future

transformation of mobility through the development of next-generation

lighting technologies and related equipment, control systems, and

environmentally friendly products, materials, and production methods. For

more information, please visit www.koito.co.jp/english.