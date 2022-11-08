Cabot Corporation Launches New LITXR 93 Series of Conductive Carbon Additives for Lithium-ion Battery Applications

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced the launch of its new LITXR 93

series of conductive carbon additives (CCA) for use in lithium-ion batteries

for electric vehicles (EV), energy storage applications and consumer

electronics.

The market for lithium-ion batteries is expected to experience exponential

growth due to the increasing consumption of rechargeable batteries and a

rise in the adoption of EVs. This battery growth is expected to also fuel

the demand for material components within batteries, including performance

additives such as CCAs to support the rapid shift to EVs across the globe.

CCAs are essential to build and sustain the conductive network of

lithium-ion batteries for EVs, as they connect active materials within the

electrode to enable an efficient and durable charge transfer, resulting in

optimal electronic conductivity and lithium-ion diffusion.

The LITX 93 series can enable high energy density and high-rate

charge-discharge performance for lithium-ion batteries due to their

excellent dispersibility and conductive particle morphology. This series of

conductive carbon products can be applied in both anode and cathode and is

suitable for a variety of cathode active materials such as lithium iron

phosphate (LFP), nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) and lithium cobalt oxide

(LCO). Furthermore, the LITX93 series is offered in a versatile powder form,

enabling battery manufacturers design flexibility for their end-use

products.

“We are committed to leveraging the power of innovative chemistry and our

strong R&D capabilities to deliver solutions that enable a more sustainable

future for the rapidly growing battery market,” said Shen Yi, vice president

and general manager for Battery Materials. “As we experience significant

battery growth, it is ever more important that battery manufacturers have

access to a reliable source of supply to bolster battery production. To

ensure a reliable, local supply for our customers, the LITX 93 series will

be manufactured throughout our global network, enabling us to support the

demands of the market – today and in the future. We are proud to expand our

comprehensive CCA product portfolio to help our customers meet their

specific performance and cycle life requirements for lithium-ion battery

applications.”

In addition to the LITX 93 series, Cabot offers the broadest portfolio of

CCAs to enable the next generation of lithium-ion batteries, which include

conductive carbons, carbon nanotubes (CNT), carbon nanostructures (CNS), and

graphenes.

To learn more, visit cabotcorp.com/batteries.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and

performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The

company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, engineered

elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive

compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please

visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.