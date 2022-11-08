Cabot Corporation Launches New LITXR 93 Series of Conductive Carbon Additives for Lithium-ion Battery Applications

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced the launch of its new LITXR 93
series of conductive carbon additives (CCA) for use in lithium-ion batteries
for electric vehicles (EV), energy storage applications and consumer
electronics.
The market for lithium-ion batteries is expected to experience exponential
growth due to the increasing consumption of rechargeable batteries and a
rise in the adoption of EVs. This battery growth is expected to also fuel
the demand for material components within batteries, including performance
additives such as CCAs to support the rapid shift to EVs across the globe.
CCAs are essential to build and sustain the conductive network of
lithium-ion batteries for EVs, as they connect active materials within the
electrode to enable an efficient and durable charge transfer, resulting in
optimal electronic conductivity and lithium-ion diffusion.
The LITX 93 series can enable high energy density and high-rate
charge-discharge performance for lithium-ion batteries due to their
excellent dispersibility and conductive particle morphology. This series of
conductive carbon products can be applied in both anode and cathode and is
suitable for a variety of cathode active materials such as lithium iron
phosphate (LFP), nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) and lithium cobalt oxide
(LCO). Furthermore, the LITX93 series is offered in a versatile powder form,
enabling battery manufacturers design flexibility for their end-use
products.
“We are committed to leveraging the power of innovative chemistry and our
strong R&D capabilities to deliver solutions that enable a more sustainable
future for the rapidly growing battery market,” said Shen Yi, vice president
and general manager for Battery Materials. “As we experience significant
battery growth, it is ever more important that battery manufacturers have
access to a reliable source of supply to bolster battery production. To
ensure a reliable, local supply for our customers, the LITX 93 series will
be manufactured throughout our global network, enabling us to support the
demands of the market – today and in the future. We are proud to expand our
comprehensive CCA product portfolio to help our customers meet their
specific performance and cycle life requirements for lithium-ion battery
applications.”
In addition to the LITX 93 series, Cabot offers the broadest portfolio of
CCAs to enable the next generation of lithium-ion batteries, which include
conductive carbons, carbon nanotubes (CNT), carbon nanostructures (CNS), and
graphenes.
To learn more, visit cabotcorp.com/batteries.
ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and
performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The
company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, engineered
elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive
compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please
visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.