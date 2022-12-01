Comau and Foton Daimler together to build the manufacturer’s first high-end truck made in China

Comau has built an advanced, automated welding solution for Beijing Foton

Daimler Automotive Co., Ltd (BFDA), a joint venture between Daimler Trucks

AG and the Chinese truck manufacturer Foton Motor. In doing so, Comau is

helping support BFDA’s first localized heavy-duty truck for the Chinese

market, the “Actros”, which is based on the Mercedes-Benz global platform

and uses Daimler’s most advanced truck technology. Featuring 100% process

automation, the Comau-designed production line is engineered to be

completely flexible in order to handle complex model management and variable

output management. With a target annual production capacity of 50,000 units,

Comau’s welding solution will meet both the customer’s current and future

production requirements.

Under the scope of the project, Comau’s engineering team was tasked with

mastering the Daimler Integra 6 standard to create an automated, flexible,

intelligent and digital welding line for both the door area and the

framework of the instrument panel.

Built to ensure cycle efficiency and streamline workflows, the solution

features proprietary Comau products, such as RH-Clean, an automatic cleaning

roller device that can be used with different types of rollers and

pre-hemming tools, and a quality-control vision system that uses QUISS

camera detection and is equipped with a kick-in/kick-off process to ensure

the quality of the parts after gluing. Finally, the project also leverages

virtual commissioning technology to help test and optimize the new

production line while shortening the actual commissioning time, reducing

labor hours and reducing potential post-site commissioning risks.

“Throughout this successful collaboration, the Comau team has played an

important role in improving the competitiveness of our products. We are

particularly impressed with their expertise in various aspects such as

design, reliability and cost.” mentioned William Sparenberg, Head of

Mercedes Benz Truck Factory.

“We are honored to have been selected by Foton Daimler to work on this

milestone which paves the way to localizing its first heavy-duty truck.

Daimler is a global leader in the automotive industry, not only because of

its large volume of business, but also because of its pursuit of

technological advancement,” said Gaetano Cantalupo, Comau Head of Countries

Cluster APAC. “Winning this project is a recognition of Comau’s

capabilities, expansion of its customer base and expansion into new business

modules.”

Mass production of the high-end Actros truck is expected to start in Q2

2023.

