GoShorty list of top auto assembly countries

Statistics compiled by short-term automotive insurance firm GoShorty are based on data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers in 2021.

The figures show the global nature and diversity of the automotive industry.

  • China produced the most cars and commercial vehicles, with a total of 26 million manufactured in 2021. Domestic production is expected to reach 35 million vehicles by the year 2025.
  • The United States produced the second-highest number of cars and commercial vehicles in 2021, with a total of 9.16 million vehicles manufactured. In December 2021, President Joe Biden imposed a new executive order that states that by 2035, all new light-duty vehicles sold in the US must be 100% all-electric vehicles, to help with climate change and air pollution issues in the country.
  • Japan is the third biggest car manufacturing country in the world, with a total of 7.8 million cars and commercial vehicles produced in 2021. Japan’s market share has decreased slightly in recent years, due to new competition in South Korea, China and India. Automobile export remains the country’s most profitable industry and is a part of its recovery plan for the economic crisis of the pandemic.
  • Argentina saw the highest percentage increase in car manufacturing in 2021 compared to 2020, at a rate of 69%. Argentina’s motor vehicle production was reported at 434,753 units in Dec 2021. This records an increase from the previous number of 257,187 units for Dec 2020. In 2022, Argentina’s Senate has approved a bill to promote the automotive industry. The initiative was spearheaded and supported by IndustriALL affiliates in the country.
  • Indonesia had the second-highest increase in car production in 2021 compared to 2020, at an increase of 63%
  • India reported the third-highest increase in car production in 2021 compared to the previous year, at an increase of 30%. Although India’s change in variation in car manufacturing is substantially less than in Indonesia and Argentina, the automotive sector is benefiting from a host of improvements. These include global supply-chain rebalancing and government incentives to increase exports.

 

Trinseo reducing the total carbon footprint of the automotive value chain
Formula DRIFT renews partnership with GT Radial
Yanfeng's instrument panel and passenger airbag integrated safety solution changes the traditional way of assembling and creates value for the future

Tenneco to Supply Intelligent Suspension, Anti-Vibration Performance Materials Solutions For Rivian R1T and R1S Electric Vehicles
Wed. December 21st, 2022

