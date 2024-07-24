Click Shield from MIKROE simplifies integration of Arduino Portenta with over 1600 Click boards

MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development

time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven

standards, has announced Click shield for Arduino Portenta, a simple means

of combining Arduino Portenta’s functionality with the breadth and depth of

MIKROE’s 1600+-strong family of Click board peripheral add-on boards. The

shield comes equipped with two mikroBUS sockets, enabling developers to

integrate a wide range of functions – from sensors and communication modules

to advanced audio processing and motor control – with the powerful Arduino

Portenta.

Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “This Click shield provides a

cost-effective and versatile platform for users to experiment with new ideas

and build prototypes leveraging the dual-core capability of the STM32H747

processor in Portenta. These boards support a variety of development

environments and are particularly suited for high-performance industrial

applications, blending low power consumption with advanced features like

machine learning and IoT connectivity.”

The Arduino Portenta supports simultaneous execution of Arduino code and

MicroPython, offering robust connectivity options like WiFi, BLE, and

optional LoRa or cellular modules. Its modular design enhances its

adaptability for additional hardware, suiting it for industrial use in

demanding environments such as machinery, PLCs, and robotics. Additionally,

Portenta can handle AI and machine learning applications, allowing for the

implementation of intelligent IoT solutions directly on the device.

The Click Shield includes several essential features to enhance the board’s

functionality and ease of use. The Boot mode switch (BT SEL switch) allows

users to configure the boot mode of the board, and a JTAG connector

facilitates easy debugging and low-level debugging tasks or special firmware

updates using an external programmer. The shield’s I2S pins are ideal for

high-quality audio processing and streaming tasks on the Arduino Portenta,

providing a valuable addition for developers exploring advanced multimedia

projects.

Click Shield for Portenta has three vital connectors that significantly

expand the board’s capabilities. The Ethernet connector enables the Portenta

to connect to the internet via an Ethernet cable, allowing for robust

network interactions such as sending HTTP methods or communicating with

other devices and APIs. Additionally, the Shield includes a camera connector

that allows the rapid development of machine vision applications. This

enables the Portenta to transform into an industrial camera capable of

performing real-time machine-learning algorithms on live video feeds. Thanks

to the MicroSD card holder on the Click Shield, captured frames can be

encoded to bitmap standards and saved to an SD Card, and configuration files

can also be read from the SD card, enhancing the board’s utility in complex

projects.