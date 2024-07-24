Click Shield from MIKROE simplifies integration of Arduino Portenta with over 1600 Click boards

MIKROE, the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development
time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven
standards, has announced Click shield for Arduino Portenta, a simple means
of combining Arduino Portenta’s functionality with the breadth and depth of
MIKROE’s 1600+-strong family of Click board peripheral add-on boards. The
shield comes equipped with two mikroBUS sockets, enabling developers to
integrate a wide range of functions – from sensors and communication modules
to advanced audio processing and motor control – with the powerful Arduino
Portenta.
Comments Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE: “This Click shield provides a
cost-effective and versatile platform for users to experiment with new ideas
and build prototypes leveraging the dual-core capability of the STM32H747
processor in Portenta. These boards support a variety of development
environments and are particularly suited for high-performance industrial
applications, blending low power consumption with advanced features like
machine learning and IoT connectivity.”
The Arduino Portenta supports simultaneous execution of Arduino code and
MicroPython, offering robust connectivity options like WiFi, BLE, and
optional LoRa or cellular modules. Its modular design enhances its
adaptability for additional hardware, suiting it for industrial use in
demanding environments such as machinery, PLCs, and robotics. Additionally,
Portenta can handle AI and machine learning applications, allowing for the
implementation of intelligent IoT solutions directly on the device.
The Click Shield includes several essential features to enhance the board’s
functionality and ease of use. The Boot mode switch (BT SEL switch) allows
users to configure the boot mode of the board, and a JTAG connector
facilitates easy debugging and low-level debugging tasks or special firmware
updates using an external programmer. The shield’s I2S pins are ideal for
high-quality audio processing and streaming tasks on the Arduino Portenta,
providing a valuable addition for developers exploring advanced multimedia
projects.
Click Shield for Portenta has three vital connectors that significantly
expand the board’s capabilities. The Ethernet connector enables the Portenta
to connect to the internet via an Ethernet cable, allowing for robust
network interactions such as sending HTTP methods or communicating with
other devices and APIs. Additionally, the Shield includes a camera connector
that allows the rapid development of machine vision applications. This
enables the Portenta to transform into an industrial camera capable of
performing real-time machine-learning algorithms on live video feeds. Thanks
to the MicroSD card holder on the Click Shield, captured frames can be
encoded to bitmap standards and saved to an SD Card, and configuration files
can also be read from the SD card, enhancing the board’s utility in complex
projects.
