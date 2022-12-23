Schneider recognized for sustainable operations for 13th consecutive year

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation,

intermodal and logistics services, has again been recognized by the United

States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a SmartWay High Performer,

leading the industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply

chain transportation solutions. The EPA SmartWay program is voluntary and

focuses on advancing supply chain sustainability by measuring, benchmarking

and improving freight transportation efficiency.

While thousands of companies partner with the EPA through SmartWay, just

over 2% of all SmartWay carriers make the SmartWay High Performer list for

all metrics. According to the data, Schneider operates an exceptionally

efficient and clean fleet, emitting fewer pollutants and burning less fuel

per mile traveled and for every ton of freight moved, as compared to

SmartWay peers.

Schneider is committed to a number of environmental and sustainability

goals, including doubling intermodal business by 2030, reducing carbon

emissions by 7.5% per mile by 2025 and by 60% per mile by 2035. The carrier

has already achieved more than half of its 2025 goal by reducing per-mile

emissions by 5%.

Schneider uses new technologies, equipment and data science to push

efficiency. In early 2023, the company will add 92 battery-electric vehicles

(BEVs) to its intermodal operations in southern California, making Schneider

one of the largest electric truck fleets in North America.

Leveraging digital tools and on-the-ground expertise, Schneider associates

work with customers to review network optimization, reduce empty miles,

consolidate freight and pick the right mode of transportation.

To learn more about sustainability at Schneider, visit:

https://schneider.com/company/ corporate-responsibility/susta inability.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics

services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry,

Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited,

Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain

Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely

delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for

over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPowerR,

is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded,

highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access

to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com