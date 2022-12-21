Targa Telematics joins the United Nations Global Compact

Targa Telematics, a technology company specialising in the development of IoT solutions and digital platforms for connected mobility, has joined the United Nations Global Compact, an initiative to develop, implement and adopt sustainable and corporate social responsibility policies.

The UN Global Compact is the world’s largest strategic corporate citizenship initiative. Since its inception in July 2000, more than 9,500 companies and 3,000 associations from 160 countries worldwide have joined. It is committed to promoting, within its sphere of influence, ambitious collaborative projects to develop the ten universally shared principles and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

By signing this agreement, Targa Telematics renews and strengthens its commitment to integrate core principles related to respecting human rights, work standards, environmental protection and fighting corruption to its strategy and daily operations.

Targa Telematics, particularly through its R&D hub in Treviso which currently employs around 60 professionals, is contributing through its commitment to develop and experiment with Sustainable Development projects, providing its clients with the know-how and technological expertise to implement next-generation mobility solutions that guarantee a lower environmental impact. “The decision to join the United Nations Global Compact program is part of a larger framework of choices that drive us towards a more sustainable, inclusive, people-centric company model, promoting a culture of corporate citizenship” said Nicola De Mattia, CEO of Targa Telematics. “It was quite natural to join this project, since we have always adopted certain principles, which are the basis of our values, knowing that significant goals for the community can be achieved only with the contribution of many”.

Targa Telematics is an IT company with 20 years of experience in connected vehicles. It offers telematics technology solutions, smart mobility and digital IoT platforms for mobility operators. It addresses short and longterm rental companies, finance companies and large fleets, ranging from insurance telematics to asset and fleet management, from remote diagnostics and telemetry of vehicles, professional and construction vehicles, to the management of airport vehicles. In 2021 Targa Telematics recorded a turnover of 49 million euros, has 140 employees and more than 950 customers. Targa Telematics is one of the companies participating in the UN Global Compact and shares its principles based on a responsible business approach.

For more information: www.targatelematics.com