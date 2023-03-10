L&T Technology Services Unveils CoE to Offer Suite of Automotive Solutions on AWS

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global

pure-play engineering services company, today announced a new Centre of

Excellence (CoE) in Mysore (Karnataka, India) that leverages the power of

the cloud with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The CoE will allow LTTS to

transition its suite of cutting-edge technologies focused on the future of

mobility and reduce time-to-market for end customers. By leveraging AWS

infrastructure, LTTS will provide an opportunity to use AWS to support the

automotive domain.

With its rich engineering domain expertise in Electric, Autonomous, and

Connected Vehicles (EACV), LTTS has been helping OEMs to develop

next-generation Vehicles and Aircraft that have tailored solutions focused

on safety and security. The new CoE will leverage LTTS’ cross-disciplinary

skillsets covering embedded, mechanical, and digital facets of engineering.

LTTS has been actively working with global technology leaders like AWS to

bring digital engineering solutions to end customers on the cloud. AnnotAI,

Connected Cars, and SafeX are some of the LTTS solutions that will be

deployed in AWS Marketplace to optimize R&D innovation on the cloud to

create enterprise-leading technology solutions.

LTTS’ industry leading mobility solutions are helping OEMs to build

innovative next-generation vehicles to meet and exceed the standards for

transport safety, security, and emission regulations. LTTS’ AnnotAI,

Connected Cars and SafeX solutions have already been deployed for leading

global Automotive OEMs and Tier-1 customers, helping them reap significant

faster time-to-market benefits. As part of the CoE, AWS software-defined

vehicle and AWS IoT FleetWise will be used alongside LTTS’ digital offerings

to collect and transfer the vehicle data to the cloud in near real time.

AnnotAI: For the purpose of developing and testing a self-driving artificial

intelligence (AI), a large amount of data is required, along with more

engineering and data labeling services. LTTS’ intelligent data annotation

platform AnnotAI provides smart labelling to media assets such as text,

image, video, and LiDAR, thus empowering global vehicle manufacturers in

their drive towards Level 5 autonomy (full driving automation or where the

dynamic driving task is eliminated).

Connected Car: LTTS’ Connected Car technologies offers automotive clients

with state-of-the-art driver assistance systems, cloud services and

connectivity modules which support in development of V2X platform

definition, while implementing secured gateways and avoiding malicious

attacks.

SafeX: The automotive industry faces unique challenges when it comes to

developing state-of-the-art software. SafeX DevOps and CI/CD automation

allows automotive manufacturers to accelerate their releases while ensuring

security and mitigating the risk of failed or recalled software releases.

LTTS’ suite of cutting-edge technologies has resulted in proven benefits for

global customers.

A Spokesperson from BMW Group said, “The AnnotAI platform from LTTS, by

enabling state-of-the-art image, video, and LiDAR data annotation

capabilities on AWS, is driving a robust and integrated validation framework

for BMW Group and helping the global leader in luxury vehicles engineer

innovative and sustainable vehicles for the future.”

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services said,

“Electric, Autonomous and Connected Vehicle (EACV) is the first of our six

big bets that are helping global automotive players accelerate their

technological development journey towards an autonomous and sustainable

future built on the highest considerations of security and safety. By

working with AWS, LTTS can help global automotive organizations realize the

full potential of its high-performance and scalable technologies built on an

agile AWS cloud infrastructure.”

Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial Business, AWS India & South Asia

(Amazon Web Services India Pvt. Ltd.) said, “The digital transformation in

the automotive industry is accelerating, in many cases thanks to innovative

solutions coming from our AWS partners. LTTS’ digital engineering offerings

will help our joint customers realize the benefits of moving to the cloud,

such as reduced time to market, increased business value and accelerated

pace of digital innovation. With the launch of the new Centre of Excellence

in India, LTTS will enable customers and original equipment manufacturers

(OEM) with a broader range of services and solutions to support their

digital transformation journeys.”

Akshat Vaid, Partner at Everest Group said, “For some years now, innovation

in mobility has been software and technology centric with themes such as

hybrid and electric, autonomous driving, connected experiences, and shared

mobility, continuing to be top ER&D spend segments. Cloud and edge computing

are naturally at the front and centre in this new era of automotive

engineering. Alliances between cloud leaders and engineering service

providers will go a long way in helping OEMs in driving best engineering

outcomes and in the process creating new possibilities for their

end-consumers.”

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen &

Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer

consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and

process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500

companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial

products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the

process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 21,600 employees

spread across 22 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 91

innovation labs as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit

www.ltts.com