L&T Technology Services Unveils CoE to Offer Suite of Automotive Solutions on AWS

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global
pure-play engineering services company, today announced a new Centre of
Excellence (CoE) in Mysore (Karnataka, India) that leverages the power of
the cloud with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The CoE will allow LTTS to
transition its suite of cutting-edge technologies focused on the future of
mobility and reduce time-to-market for end customers. By leveraging AWS
infrastructure, LTTS will provide an opportunity to use AWS to support the
automotive domain.
With its rich engineering domain expertise in Electric, Autonomous, and
Connected Vehicles (EACV), LTTS has been helping OEMs to develop
next-generation Vehicles and Aircraft that have tailored solutions focused
on safety and security. The new CoE will leverage LTTS’ cross-disciplinary
skillsets covering embedded, mechanical, and digital facets of engineering.
LTTS has been actively working with global technology leaders like AWS to
bring digital engineering solutions to end customers on the cloud. AnnotAI,
Connected Cars, and SafeX are some of the LTTS solutions that will be
deployed in AWS Marketplace to optimize R&D innovation on the cloud to
create enterprise-leading technology solutions.
LTTS’ industry leading mobility solutions are helping OEMs to build
innovative next-generation vehicles to meet and exceed the standards for
transport safety, security, and emission regulations. LTTS’ AnnotAI,
Connected Cars and SafeX solutions have already been deployed for leading
global Automotive OEMs and Tier-1 customers, helping them reap significant
faster time-to-market benefits. As part of the CoE, AWS software-defined
vehicle and AWS IoT FleetWise will be used alongside LTTS’ digital offerings
to collect and transfer the vehicle data to the cloud in near real time.
AnnotAI: For the purpose of developing and testing a self-driving artificial
intelligence (AI), a large amount of data is required, along with more
engineering and data labeling services. LTTS’ intelligent data annotation
platform AnnotAI provides smart labelling to media assets such as text,
image, video, and LiDAR, thus empowering global vehicle manufacturers in
their drive towards Level 5 autonomy (full driving automation or where the
dynamic driving task is eliminated).
Connected Car: LTTS’ Connected Car technologies offers automotive clients
with state-of-the-art driver assistance systems, cloud services and
connectivity modules which support in development of V2X platform
definition, while implementing secured gateways and avoiding malicious
attacks.
SafeX: The automotive industry faces unique challenges when it comes to
developing state-of-the-art software. SafeX DevOps and CI/CD automation
allows automotive manufacturers to accelerate their releases while ensuring
security and mitigating the risk of failed or recalled software releases.
LTTS’ suite of cutting-edge technologies has resulted in proven benefits for
global customers.
A Spokesperson from BMW Group said, “The AnnotAI platform from LTTS, by
enabling state-of-the-art image, video, and LiDAR data annotation
capabilities on AWS, is driving a robust and integrated validation framework
for BMW Group and helping the global leader in luxury vehicles engineer
innovative and sustainable vehicles for the future.”
Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services said,
“Electric, Autonomous and Connected Vehicle (EACV) is the first of our six
big bets that are helping global automotive players accelerate their
technological development journey towards an autonomous and sustainable
future built on the highest considerations of security and safety. By
working with AWS, LTTS can help global automotive organizations realize the
full potential of its high-performance and scalable technologies built on an
agile AWS cloud infrastructure.”
Puneet Chandok, President of Commercial Business, AWS India & South Asia
(Amazon Web Services India Pvt. Ltd.) said, “The digital transformation in
the automotive industry is accelerating, in many cases thanks to innovative
solutions coming from our AWS partners. LTTS’ digital engineering offerings
will help our joint customers realize the benefits of moving to the cloud,
such as reduced time to market, increased business value and accelerated
pace of digital innovation. With the launch of the new Centre of Excellence
in India, LTTS will enable customers and original equipment manufacturers
(OEM) with a broader range of services and solutions to support their
digital transformation journeys.”
Akshat Vaid, Partner at Everest Group said, “For some years now, innovation
in mobility has been software and technology centric with themes such as
hybrid and electric, autonomous driving, connected experiences, and shared
mobility, continuing to be top ER&D spend segments. Cloud and edge computing
are naturally at the front and centre in this new era of automotive
engineering. Alliances between cloud leaders and engineering service
providers will go a long way in helping OEMs in driving best engineering
outcomes and in the process creating new possibilities for their
end-consumers.”
About L&T Technology Services Ltd
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen &
Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer
consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and
process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500
companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial
products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the
process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 21,600 employees
spread across 22 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 91
innovation labs as of December 31, 2022. For more information, please visit
www.ltts.com